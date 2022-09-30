A tough week for Calaveras volleyball includes losses to Amador and Sonora
Buy Now

Life for the Calaveras High School volleyball team got much more complicated in the span of only two matches.

Calaveras began the week only one game behind the Bret Harte Bullfrogs for second place in the Mother Lode League standings and had won its previous two matches. But on Tuesday, the Red Hawks left Sutter Creek in disbelief, as they watched their 2-0 lead turn into a 3-2 loss (25-23, 25-22, 25-27, 29-31, 8-15).

A tough week for Calaveras volleyball includes losses to Amador and Sonora
Buy Now
A tough week for Calaveras volleyball includes losses to Amador and Sonora
Buy Now
A tough week for Calaveras volleyball includes losses to Amador and Sonora
Buy Now
A tough week for Calaveras volleyball includes losses to Amador and Sonora
Buy Now
A tough week for Calaveras volleyball includes losses to Amador and Sonora
Buy Now
A tough week for Calaveras volleyball includes losses to Amador and Sonora
Buy Now
A tough week for Calaveras volleyball includes losses to Amador and Sonora
Buy Now
A tough week for Calaveras volleyball includes losses to Amador and Sonora
Buy Now
A tough week for Calaveras volleyball includes losses to Amador and Sonora
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.