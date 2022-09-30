A tough week for Calaveras volleyball includes losses to Amador and Sonora

Life for the Calaveras High School volleyball team got much more complicated in the span of only two matches.
Calaveras began the week only one game behind the Bret Harte Bullfrogs for second place in the Mother Lode League standings and had won its previous two matches. But on Tuesday, the Red Hawks left Sutter Creek in disbelief, as they watched their 2-0 lead turn into a 3-2 loss (25-23, 25-22, 25-27, 29-31, 8-15).
If dropping a match to a team who is near the bottom of the league standings wasn’t tough enough, the following match just happened to be against the team who is at the top of the league standings. On Thursday, Calaveras attempted to do what no other Mother Lode League team has done this season and that’s hand the Sonora Wildcats a loss.
And just like every other league team, the Red Hawks couldn’t complete their goal. Calaveras dropped its second match in a row by falling to the Wildcats 3-1 (18-25, 13-25, 25-15, 19-25) on Thursday evening at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
With the back-to-back losses, Calaveras is now 5-4 in the Mother Lode League standings and are now two games behind Bret Harte and four games behind Sonora.
“They knew there was a lot of pressure,” Calaveras head coach Rebecca Conley-Elliott said about taking on Sonora after losing to Amador. “We discussed our options going forward in order to still win the league and we knew that from this point on that we’d have to win out. They started really well tonight with a lot of energy, and they had that fight, but we just had critical errors in moments when we needed to go on runs.”
In the first meeting between Calaveras and Sonora, the match went five sets with Sonora capturing the victory. Calaveras is the only MLL team to win two sets from the Wildcats in any match this season. And early on Thursday, it didn’t seem as if the Red Hawks were intimidated by the top team in the league.
In the opening set, Calaveras stayed close to Sonora on the scoreboard. Early kills from senior co-captain Kyra Saiers, senior Jordynn Petersen and junior Lilly Butler, along with serving aces from senior Madyson Bernasconi and junior Kaylee Ewing sent a strong message to the Wildcats.
Following an ace from Ewing, Calaveras and Sonora were all tied up at 16-16. But the momentum that Calaveras collected quickly went to the other side of the net. The Wildcats got major separation by going on a 5-0 run and ended the set by outscoring the Red Hawks 9-2 for the 25-18 win.
Losing the opening set to any team makes the rest of the night difficult. But dropping the first set to a powerhouse squad like Sonora is nearly impossible to overcome.
“It’s always really hard to come back against a team like Sonora,” Bernasconi said. “We just have to keep our energy up and it’s not easy because Sonora is a team who always pushes back. You just have to keep your energy up.”
When Calaveras and Sonora met on Sept. 13 in Sonora, it was the second set that Calaveras won in that five-set battle. Unfortunately for the Red Hawks, history did not repeat itself. Calaveras fell behind 5-1 and once the Wildcats got rolling, there was no stopping them. Calaveras dropped the second set 25-13.
After seeing the way her team started the night and knowing what they did in the first meeting with Sonora, Conley-Elliott was unhappy with what she saw on the court in the second set.
“It’s frustrating in those situations because it’s things that are in our control,” Conley-Elliott said. “It’s hitting errors, serving errors and things that we have been working on in practice. It’s all about being disciplined and taking care of those things.”
With their backs against the wall down 2-0, the Red Hawks had zero room for error. With the third set tied at 3-3, Sonora hit a shot into the net to give Calaveras a 4-3 advantage. The Red Hawks didn’t trail the rest of the set. Saiers began to heat up and collected five kills, while Petersen added three kills and Ewing chipped in with one kill and one ace. Calaveras dominated Sonora in the set and stayed alive with a 25-15 win.
“That was a lot of fun,” Bernasconi said. “Everyone was having a good time, and everyone was smiling, and I don’t even think we got down on ourselves one time.”
After taking the third set and also collecting a lot of momentum in the process, it would be easy for thoughts to go back to the first meeting between Calaveras and Sonora that was decided in the fifth set. However, Conley-Elliott has been around volleyball long enough to know that looking ahead is never a good idea.
“With Sonora, you can never assume that it’s going to go five,” Conley-Elliott said. “It’s going to be a battle every single set. It is hard to not think that we can get to that fifth set, but you have to battle, and you have to earn it.”
Calaveras never had the lead in the fourth set. And it seemed as if every time the Red Hawks got a point, Sonora would answer with two or three points of its own.
“I was definitely hopeful that we could keep pushing back, but it did feel like we were always behind, and we were having to crawl our way back,” Bernasconi said of the fourth set.
Trailing 18-11, Calaveras gave one final push to reach Sonora on the scoreboard. A Wildcat hit that went out of bounds and a Sonora error, along with an ace from Saiers and another Sonora miscue brough the score to 18-15. But that’s as close as Calaveras got. Sonora ended up taking the fourth set 25-19 for the 3-1 victory.
“There are still things we need to work on,” Bernasconi said. “Our energy definitely fluctuates, and we need to work harder on staying in rhythm all the time.”
Bella Autrey finished with one assist and four digs; Butler had one kill and one dig; Bernasconi had three kills, one assist, one ace and 10 digs; sophomore Chloe Martz had five kills and one ace; senior Cassidy Black had 12 assists and nine digs; senior Laney Koepp had 17 digs; Saiers finished with a team-high 13 kills, 11 assists, two aces and seven digs; Ewing had six kills, two aces, five digs and one block; Petersen had two kills and one block; senior Maya Miller had two kills; and junior Ginger Scheidt had seven digs.
In the five-set loss to Amador, Autrey had six digs; Butler had three aces, 11 digs and six assists; Bernasconi had five digs and one kill; Martz had seven kills, two aces, two blocks and one dig; Black had 10 digs and one ace; Koepp had one kill, two aces, 37 digs and four assists; Saiers had 11 kills, three aces, 13 digs and seven assists; Ewing had eight kills, four aces and 15 digs; Petersen had four kills, one block, one dig and one assist; Scheidt had four kills and nine digs; Miller had eight kills and one dig; and junior Izzy Tapia had one kill.
“Amador played well,” Conley-Elliott said. “They put pressure on our serve receive. We struggled to put balls away and had unforced errors at crucial points in the game.”
Life will not get any easier for Calaveras. On Oct. 4, the Red Hawks will host the Bullfrogs for Bret Harte’s only trip to San Andreas. For Calaveras, the rivalry clash is a game it can’t afford to lose.
“Yeah, it’s a must-win game,” Conley-Elliott said. “The girls know that we are going against our rivals, and they know that it’s always a battle. There is now even more pressure because we are working towards getting a good seeding for the playoffs.”
Bernasconi added, “That game really seals our reputation. I feel like we’re seen as the underdogs in the top three teams in the league. Getting a win over Bret Harte would be a statement win.”