Calaveras continues to roll by picking up its 7th win in a row

The Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team and the Amador Buffaloes are playing for two completely different things.
Calaveras is looking to capture the Mother Lode League championship and has hopes of reaching the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento to battle for a section championship. Amador, on the other hand, is trying to just get a victory.
When Calaveras, the No. 4 team in the MaxPreps CIF SJS D4 rankings hosted the winless Amador, the outcome was exactly what it should have been. The Red Hawks had no problem picking up Mother Lode League win No. 3 in a 61-15 victory over Amador on Friday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
Heading into the matchup with Amador, who is now 0-15, Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton knew that he had the more talented and experienced squad. He also believes in playing and coaching the game the right way and that doesn’t involve trying to embarrass his opponents.
Clifton made sure that his players executed the way they’ve been coached throughout their time at Calaveras and that once a solid lead was on the scoreboard, he was quick to go to his bench and made sure that everyone saw the court.
“You just keep coaching and ask your kids to play efficiently in the way that they are taught,” Clifton said. I don’t think (Amador head coach) Kaleb (Cagle) would expect anything different. We didn’t run around trapping or pressing or run up the score. We played hard and we played fairly effectively and shared the ball well.”
Calaveras did all the scoring that it needed to do in the opening eight minutes. Senior Jay Clifton began the night with back-to-back 3-point baskets and then scored in the paint to put Calaveras up 8-0. Calaveras then went on to score 13 unanswered points, which included five from senior Elijah Malamed and four from the senior duo of Thomas Davison and Braeden Orlandi. At the end of the opening quarter, Calaveras led 21-0.
With a big lead, Clifton began to empty his bench. In the second quarter, Calaveras got points from Mason Moser, freshman Ryan Clifton, Jay Clifton, Tyler Maddock, senior Noah Cardenas, Malamed, junior Corbin Curran and a powerful dunk from Davison. Calaveras ended the half with a 40-4 lead.
The Red Hawks drained three shots from downtown in the third quarter, with Ryan Clifton, junior Earl Wood and Maddock all recording 3-point baskets. Jacob Campbell went 3 for 4 from the free throw line and Curran added five points. Heading into the fourth quarter, Calaveras led 57-9. The final eight minutes were played with a running clock and Calaveras’ Jose de Juan scored all four points for the home squad and the Hawks walked off the floor with the 46-point victory.
Jay Clifton finished with a game-high 10 points; Moser scored two; Ryan Clifton scored five; Wood scored three; Maddock and Davison both scored six points; Orlandi and de Juan both scored four points; Campbell scored three points; Cardenas scored two; Malamed added nine points; and Curran scored seven in the lopsided victory.
Calaveras (16-4, 3-0 MLL) will next have a battle for the top spot in the Mother Lode League standings when the Hawks host the Sonora Wildcats (10-11, 3-0 MLL) on Jan. 17 in San Andreas. Even after a blowout win and seven consecutive victories, Clifton isn’t worried about his team taking Sonora lightly.
“I think they are a fairly mature group and see what’s coming,” Clifton said. “They are teenagers and I’m sure they are going to have their weekend and relax, but hopefully we’ll be dialed in on Monday to be ready for the big day on Tuesday.”
