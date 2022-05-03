Bullfrogs beat Argonaut and improve to 13-2 heading into the MLL tournament

The Bret Harte High School golf team put itself in a really good position heading into the Mother Lode League tournament. The Bullfrogs have a six-point lead in the standings over both Sonora and Argonaut after Tuesday’s matches were completed.
Bret Harte picked up a very important 229-248 victory over Argonaut on Tuesday afternoon at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp. The Bullfrogs now have a one-win advantage over Sonora and a two-win advantage in the standings over Argonaut.
“It was a good win going into the league tournament,” Bret Harte first-year head coach Cody Dragomanovich said.
Freshman Eli Weidmann led the Bullfrogs by earning medalist honors with his score of 36; Chance Herndon shot a 39; Troy Dragomanovich carded a 44; Jakob Bouma shot a 53; and Mikey Theis shot a 57.
Bret Harte (13-2) will look to wrap up the league championship on Thursday when it takes part in the Mother Lode League tournament at Greenhorn Creek Resort.