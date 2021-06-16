La Contenta senior golfers turn up heat on way to semifinals

It was an unusual tournament day for La Contenta seniors on June 7 in Valley Springs. Half the field competed in match play for club or white, gold, red tees championships, while the other half engaged in individual par points.
Players in match play started out friendly, but did not quite feel the same by the end of play. Losers have a week to lick their wounds, while winners bask in the glow of their adoring spouses.
In club championship play, last year’s runner up Al Liberato is breathing better after narrowly taking down former club champ Jim Sickler. Next week, in the semifinals, he encounters David Dean, who shot the best round of the day in eliminating gracious Ron Bassett. In the other half of the bracket, Matt Theodore squeaked past Mike Mendoza. Lurking for him will be former multiple club champ Orv Pense, who bested Tom Suarez.
In white tee match play, Larry Parenti ousted current tee champ Jim Maxam to advance to the finals against Clifford Howard. In gold tee match play, current tee champ Gary Stockeland, Harry Kious and Ken Polk all beat some guy named “bye week,” and will be joined in next week’s semifinals by Dave Moyles, who won over courageous Mike Pisano.
In the red tee matches, Larry Rupley returned to Wallace as a hero after defeating Ken Phillips. Steve Weyrauch succumbed to his father figure George Dillon, by showing the old man still has some game. Joining these two next week will be Jack Cox and current red tee champ Earl Watkins. Watkins’ putting was so awesome that his opponent wants his putter to be tested for performance enhancement drugs.
In the par points tournament from the whites, current club champ Roger Ladd won by a point over Alan Couchman. Newest member, Mike Kasperson, took third. From the golds, Stockeland claimed first over lefty Ray Delarosa. Ron Huckaby gained third, and there was a tie for fourth between Kious and Polk. From the reds, Jon Foucrault came out of nowhere to take first over that Weatherby guy.
In the closest-to-the-hole competition on No. 4, Polk took first and Moyles finished second from the gold tees. From the reds, Foucrault and Gene Weatherby finished first and second respectively. Foucrault also finished second on No. 13; all-in-all, a good payday for him.
On the closest from No. 13, as no one from the whites hit the green on No. 4, Al Liberato and Cliff Howard earned doubled payments. Liberato’s shot overwhelmed Howard’s by 1 inch. From the golds, Frank Elizondo showed his stuff by overtaking Rahls Hemmes, who added to his dream car fund. Dillon hit the shot of the day (6 feet, 10 inches) to take first from the reds.