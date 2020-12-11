Raiders stay in hunt after last-second victory over Jets

In the storied history of the Raiders franchise, there have been many zany and wild endings that have cut in favor and against the Raiders. From the holy roller, to the Heidi game, and the immaculate reception, Raider fans have experienced some wild results. Against the New York Jets, the Raiders played another game that ended in a bizarre result and will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.
Last season in week 12, the 6-4 Raiders played a three-win Jet team. Jet’s defensive coordinator Gregg Williams dialed up the blitz all day, flummoxing quarterback Derek Carr and leading the Jets to a dominating victory that ended up sinking the Raiders’ playoff ship. In 2020 the Raiders traveled to New Jersey to play the winless Jets. The game ended on a 46-yard touchdown throw to rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs with five seconds left on the clock creating a 31-28 win.
Coming into this game, most Raider fans and football watchers expected the Raiders to have their way with the Jets, however, the first half was a back-and-forth affair ending with a 17-13 Raider lead.
Beginning in the third quarter, the Raiders began to take control. Tight end Darren Waller was electric, recording 200 yards on 13 receptions and two touchdowns and was a big reason for the victory. But late heroics were needed in order for the Raiders to bring home a win.
Young quarterback Sam Darnold led his team to a 15-point fourth quarter and with 5:34 left in the game, the Jets took the lead 28-24 on a 1-yard run by Ty Johnson. With a chance to win the game, the Raiders ended up turning the ball over on downs late in the fourth quarter. Las Vegas’ defense stepped up and got the ball back for the offense with 42 seconds left on the clock.
With 19 seconds left in the game, Carr scrambled to avoid a Jet blitz, bought some time and delivered a perfect pass to Ruggs for a final-second touchdown to put the Raiders ahead for good.
A narrow escape from New Jersey was not what head coach Jon Gruden or the Raiders had in mind. This may not be a win that will help re-establish the Raider mojo, but a win is a win. The 7-5 Raiders will be hosting the 8-4 Indianapolis Colts at home on Sunday and the team needs to win to ensure the playoffs.
Indianapolis is coming off of a narrow victory over the Houston Texans. Phillip Rivers has a banged-up foot, but the Colts have possibly the NFL’s best defense. All-pro right tackle and pricey free agent Trent Brown will be returning to the starting lineup to help anchor the Raider offensive line. Even with that boost, there are serious injuries for the Raiders to contend with including starting safety Jonathon Abrams, starting cornerback Damon Arnette, and starting running back Josh Jacobs.
The hope for the Raiders is that a banged-up Indianapolis offensive line is unable to contend with a pass rush that has been coming on in recent weeks and the offense is able to control the ball through a rhythm based passing game.