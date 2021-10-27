Lack of games stunts growth for lady Bullfrogs

JACKSON – The water polo season began back in August. And from August until the last week in October, the Bret Harte High School girls’ water polo team could only compete in three matches.
Between cancellations, COVID-19 testing and other factors, the Bullfrogs were unable to have as many matches as they would have liked. Bret Harte played its third and final game of the season Tuesday and lost to Amador 16-3 in Jackson.
Bret Harte has a roster filled with young players, many of whom had never played water polo before. Head coach Katlyn Rugo knows how much it hurt the growth of the team to only play three games.
“It totally hindered them immensely because they lost out on all of those opportunities to learn and get better,” Rugo said. “It’s things that you can’t teach in practice and can only learn in a game and we lost out on a lot of those opportunities. Unfortunately, that’s just the way it is this year.”
Although the Bullfrogs scrimmaged Amador earlier in the season, Tuesday’s match was the only official one the two teams have played. Amador jumped out to a 3-0 lead until Bret Harte’s Kylee Siedentopf got her team on the board midway through the first quarter.
Bret Harte did not get another goal until late in the fourth quarter. In the time between Bret Harte’s first and second goal, Amador scored 13 times. The Bullfrogs got their second goal from sophomore Tatum Tapia and added their final goal with a shot from Siedentopf.
“Even though we did lose, I think they improved so much from the last time we played in this pool,” Rugo said. “Most of them had to play the entire game, which they were proud of themselves for doing, because we only had one sub today.”
In three games played, the Bullfrogs were unable to pick up a victory. Even though Bret Harte didn’t collect any wins in 2021, Rugo can feel the excitement from her squad when it comes to returning to the pool in the fall of 2022.
“They are all excited and talking about next year already and what they are going to do differently,” Rugo said. “They are looking at our swim season to stay in shape. So, they are all totally pumped about next year and they know how much they’ve improved from not ever playing, to what they’ve done this year.”