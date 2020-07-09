Does the late worm get the fish?

As anglers, we are all anxious to catch the fish when they are the most likely to bite. Getting up in the early hours of the morning and racing to be the first boat on the lake is undoubtedly a good strategy. Some of the most eager bass for the day will be biting before the heat of the sun begins to warm the water’s surface. Is this the only optimal time for each given day to find success? No, it’s just one of a couple golden opportunities.
There is another timeframe in which we have an equal opportunity to catch these opportunistic fish. But this second window of chance is far less utilized and can oftentimes be the most productive. That time would be in the late afternoon and evening into dark. It is another excellent time of activity towards which we should devote our efforts.
As the morning grows into the after noon, fishermen load their boats back onto their trailers, and the pleasure boaters are calling it quits as well, I often find myself meeting my clients at the lake in preparation for a beautiful evening of catching. The boating activity decreases as the bite continues to gain momentum. These hours are ideal for those who don’t want to wake extremely early and is a perfect time to get some of the younger anglers on the water. And these trips have been some of the most magical ones of recent memory.
Understanding the lake and the amount of surface that is exposed to the extreme heat of the sun is an integral part of our success. The key thing to know is the shade on the opposing side of the lake from the morning and differentiating between evening spots and morning spots. Trust me, I have fished all these areas during all hours of the day and they each have a specific set of conditions which makes them productive.
It is in the deep canyon of the Stanislaus where we seek refuge from the heat and begin our evening adventure. The sun starts to hide behind steep bluff walls and the feeling of isolation and pure serenity sets in. For those who have not experienced this portion of the lake under these circumstances, it is truly breathtaking.
On my most recent trips, it has only taken a few minutes to find ourselves immersed in fishing action and fun. The excitement of a young angler hooking into a feisty fish and coaxing it to the boat and watching them net each other’s giant catches, or seeing dad wrestle the incidental catfish on light line are all some of the greatest moments.
The canyon will remember these trips as the echoes of joy and excitement perpetually ring. For me, the delight and enjoyment become contagious. With youth of all ages ranging from 5 to 17, both boys and girls have recently been on the boat for this Xperience. It has been the highlight of the summer for myself and these lucky kids, who are in a year so desperately in need of some positivity. I’m thankful and honored to be able to provide and capture such treasurable memories.
John Liechty is the owner of Xperience Fishing Guide Service in Angels Camp. Contact John at 7439932.