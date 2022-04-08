Calaveras tennis unable to tame the Mustangs

The search for the first victory of the season will have to continue for another day for the Calaveras High School tennis team. On a hot afternoon, Calaveras lost to the Argonaut Mustangs 8-1 Thursday afternoon in Jackson.
“All-in-all, we improved our game since our first meeting with Argonaut,” Calaveras head coach Bob Newman said. “I saw lots of positives and some things we need to work on.”
Calaveras’ only victory came in the No. 2 boys’ singles match. Calaveras’ Jake Robinson beat Argonaut’s Roland Loftswold 6-2, 6-0. In the No. 1 boys’ singles match, Calaveras’ Connor Cooper lost to Argonaut’s Jesse Flores 6-1, 6-1.
In the No. 1 girls’ singles match, Calaveras’ Taylor Horn lost to Argonaut’s Maeve Klement 6-0, 6-0. And in the No. 2 girls’ singles match, Calaveras Laighanna Lemos lost to Lily Carson 6-1, 6-0.
In the No. 1 boys’ doubles match, Calaveras’ Brendon Newman and Dustin Nisbet-Warren lost to Argonaut’s Alec Grom and John Savage 6-3, 6-2. Calaveras took a forfeit loss in the No. 2 boys’ doubles match.
The No. 1 girls’ doubles team of Katie Amestoy and Perrin Horn lost to Argonaut’s Natalia Silva and Sadie Himmelmann 6-1, 6-0. The No. 2 girls’ doubles team of Kendal Ewing and Heaven Nieves lost to Kate Hicks and Tonya Carones 6-0, 6-6 (7-2). And the mixed doubles team of Jonathon Krigbaum and Alexa Molina lost their match 6-0, 6-0.
Calaveras (0-5) will next take on the Sonora Wildcats at 3:30 p.m. on April 12 at Columbia College.