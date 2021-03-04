Calaveras coach talks about shortened cross country season

On Feb. 26, Calaveras Enterprise Sports Editor Guy Dossi met up with Calaveras head cross country coach Doug Avrit at practice. The two spoke about the upcoming season, the frustrations of waiting to find out if there was actually going to be a season, and what the team looks like.
Guy Dossi: In 2019, you had a great boys’ team. That team won the league, a section title and finished fourth in the state. What’s the difference between the group of runners you had at the end of the 2019 season, and the ones who will be running this year?
Doug Avrit: It’s a night and day difference. We don’t even have a full team right now. We would have recruited and gotten kids out here. We had a team that I think could have—if we were healthy— would have been just as good, or close to as good, as the team we had a year ago. We wouldn’t have had a kid like in the Jacob (Christopher) category, but we would have had four of them around where Jeremy (Milligan) was, which is going to put you in a good spot when it comes to the state meet level. Sonora would have had a really good team and would have made it tough to win the league, but we would have been in the hunt at sections and we were going to do really well.
GD: How does the girls’ squad look?
DA: Our girls’ team is looking pretty decent. We lost a couple of girls to soccer. They were really upset that they couldn’t do both.
GD: You mentioned losing girls to soccer, but you also lost some of your boys to soccer, too. With athletes having to choose what sport they are going to participate in, I bet some hard decisions were made. Were you upset when athletes chose soccer over cross country this year?
DA: This year, I have the attitude of, ‘Do something and be happy.’ But if it was a normal year, I’d fight pretty hard (to have runners stay on the team). I’ll fight tooth and nail if it’s a normal situation. If you believe a kid really has the talent to do some special things, I’m going to at least fight. I might lose, but I’m at least going to try and get them out here. This year though, do what you want to do. I’m not going to make anyone feel bad or anything. It is what it is, and I’m going to get them in a few weeks for track season. And those soccer players were genuinely upset that they don’t get to do both. They put in the time here and got in good shape.
GD: What were some of the frustrations you had to deal with from a coaching standpoint during this uncertain offseason?
DA: It was frustrating because you couldn’t put anything down on paper. You had no control over anything. Once we found out in late July that we weren’t going to have a cross country season at the normal time, we had to adjust. And for quite a while, we were meeting once a week. You had to ask kids to keep running on their own, but not put too much pressure and get together too much. And then we were told Dec. 14 would be the date we were supposed to start and that got pushed back. Honestly, the Christmas break was tough. We had consistently 12 to 14 kids out here for practice and then the interest waned, and I couldn’t blame the kids. I can understand what they were feeling.
GD: One of your top returning male runners is Garrett Hesser. How’s he looking thus far?
DA: Garrett has been running really well. He’s been rock-solid. He’s been able to get in great shape and has been able to stay with it, even not knowing when he’d get to show it in a race and get some competition. He’s been tremendous.
GD: You have to feel pretty bad for Katarina Borchin. She went to state as a freshman and sophomore and now as a senior, was primed to really show what she can do. And she won’t get to run at sections or at the state meet. That’s got to be rough.
DA: Katarina has hung in there, but to not have a normal senior year is frustrating. And the thing about it is there’s nothing you can do about it. There’s nothing you could have done to make anything different. We are all living through this.
GD: What are your goals this year, both as a coach and for your team?
DA: For me coaching, the goal is to look toward track and to see where this training is taking us. We are going to run through the cross country season and we are looking at May for our league finals (in track). But for the kids, the opportunity to compete is huge. We’ll be lining up with another team over there and we are actually going to race. That’s huge for kids. I wouldn’t say we are putting a lot of stock in it. There are going to be some kids here and there who are going to be running really well, and there will be kids who aren’t in great shape or not in shape at all. It’s not going to be a normal year. But they are going to get to compete.