Calaveras boys' soccer takes second at Golden Sierra Tournament

The Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team battled the rain and quality opponents during the Golden Sierra Tournament, which took place Friday and Saturday in Garden Valley. Of four games played, Calaveras won three of them, but lost to a powerful El Dorado squad in the championship game.
Calaveras began the tournament by knocking off Golden Sierra 8-0. Senior Bennie Hesser scored three goals and had one assist; Carter Mabanag had two goals and two assists; Jamie Espiritu had a team-high three assists and one goal; while senior Andrew Celli and freshman Daniel Acevedo each scored once in the lopsided victory.
Calaveras then took on bear River and won 3-1. Hesser led the way with two goals, while Celli had one goal and an assist and Espiritu also had one assist.
On Saturday, Calaveras knocked off Colfax 3-2 to punch its ticket to the championship game. Freshman Logan Gomes scored the winning goal with six minutes left in the game, which was also his first ever varsity goal. Celli had two goals and one assist, while Mabanag and Hesser each recorded an assist in the one-goal victory.
Calaveras ran out of luck in the championship game, losing to El Dorado 2-0.
“El Dorado was very strong, but we are proud of our second-place finish,” Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham said.
Calaveras (5-2) will take on Escalon at 5:45 p.m., Tuesday at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.