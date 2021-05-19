Golf: a nice walk spoiled by a little, white ball

It was back to team play for La Contenta senior golfers on May 10, as they engaged in a game of one best ball for the A and B players, which was added to the best ball of the C and D players. No “gimmes” were allowed. A gimme can best be defined as an agreement amongst fellow golfers who cannot putt very well.
To spot losing teams, just listen to how they responded to their poor effort: “What a beautiful day,” or “A great day to be on the course.” Winning teams were too busy counting their treasure to notice if the sun was even out.
Two teams were tied at the top at an outrageous 15-under par. Retired contractor Dave Mullen joined gold tee champ Gary Stockeland, local wine maker Ken Polk and retired schoolteacher Tom Gilbert, as they gave a lesson on how golf is to be played. Not to be outdone was the team of David Dean, Vietnam vet Mike Mendoza, gigantic Dan Borges and newbie Ralph Johnson. Fellow competitors are starting to wish Ralph had not retired from the fire department.
In third place at 13-under par were Matt Theodore, Robert Bradley, Gabe Karam and retired Lucky Market meat manager David Bockman, who knew what was at stake in this match. Karam has been earning so much inheritance funds in these tournaments that he has started to adopt children in a bid to share the wealth. Alone in fourth were Al Liberato, who psyched his teammates club captain Louis Luna, lefty Ray Delarosa and newcomer Ken Jones into playing a good round.
In closest-to-the-hole-competition from the white tees on No. 2, Tom Suarez really stretched the measuring tape to claim first over that Liberato guy. From the golds, retired fire captain Dave Moyles smoked Gary Stockeland’s second-place showing. No. 1 from the reds hit the green.
On No. 13 from the whites, David Dean added to a profitable day, as he overtook Mendoza for first. From the golds, Frankie Elizondo was first as Stockeland again placed second. From the reds, George Dillon and Earl Watkins claimed all the money from No. 2 and No. 13, as they took first and second respectively.