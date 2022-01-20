Bullfrog basketball collects first win at Argonaut since 2015

One night after losing to the powerful Sonora Wildcats by only 10 points, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs picked up a huge Mother Lode League victory by knocking off the Argonaut Mustangs 62-55 Wednesday night in Jackson.
The win was only the second time Bret Harte has been victorious over the Mustangs since 2016 and it was the first time the Bullfrogs have won in Jackson since January 12, 2015.
“We played well,” Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett said. “We still have some areas where we can grow, but we are playing hard.”
After losing to the Wildcats 63-53 Tuesday night in Angels Camp, the Bullfrogs knew it would be difficult to defeat the Mustangs on their home floor. After the opening eight minutes, Bret Harte led 15-12. Junior Jaden Stritenberger scored all six of his points in the first quarter, while senior Kenny Scott scored three and the trio of Vincent Tiscornia, Noah Adams and Bradey Tutthill all scored two points apiece.
Argonaut’s offense turned it up a notch in the second quarter and outscored the Bullfrogs 16-11 and had a slim 28-26 lead at halftime.
Bret Harte scored 19 points in the third quarter and held the Mustangs to 14. Of the 19 points scored, Scott accounted for five, while senior Erik Trent, Adams and Tutthill all scored four points apiece and Tiscornia added two free throws.
Heading into the fourth quarter, the Bullfrogs had a 45-42 advantage. And in the final eight minutes of the game, Tiscornia and Trent took care of all the scoring that Bret Harte needed. Tiscornia scored nine points in the fourth quarter, while Trent added six. The Bullfrogs outscored Argonaut 16-13 in the final quarter for the 62-55 victory.
Tiscornia and Trent each finished the night with 13 points; Scott added 11 points; Adams and Tutthill each scored eight points; Stritenberger had six points; and senior Carston Weidmann finished the night with two points.
With the win, Bret Harte improves to 9-8 and 2-1 in Mother Lode League play. The Bullfrogs will try and produce another upset when they take on Calaveras at 7:30 p.m., Friday in San Andreas. Bret Harte has not been victorious over Calaveras since 2016 and has not won inside Mike Flock Gym since 2015.