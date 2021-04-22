No runs to be found for Bullfrogs in loss to Amador

The Bret Harte High School baseball team has yet to find its stride early in the 2021 season. After a week off between games, the Bullfrogs were defeated 10-0 in five innings by Amador Wednesday afternoon in Sutter Creek.
Amador scored twice in the first inning, three times in the second, four times in the third and once in the fourth.
Bret Harte’s Austin Broglio and Kaden Herzog each collected two hits in the win. On the hill, junior Vincent Tiscornia took the loss, going just one inning, allowing six hits and five runs and walking two. Junior Kenny Scott pitched two innings in relief and senior Matthew LeRette completed one inning on the mound.
Bret Harte (0-2 Mother Lode League) will try to get into the win column for the first time Friday as it hosts Summerville (0-2 Mother Lode League), who is also trying to collect its first win of the Mother Lode League season. That game will begin at 4 p.m. in Angels Camp.
“I expect to see a better performance all the way around,” first-year head coach Josh Bailey said. “We are going to start our ace, Caden (Ding) and I expect to see a better collective effort in all facets of the game.”