Stephens earns title of double all-American

Although he might not have had the opportunity to wrestle during his senior season at Bret Harte High School, Kodiak Stephens still continues to find success on the mat.
On April 30, Stephens won the United World Wrestling (UWW) Junior Greco-Roman Nation Championship in Coralville, Iowa. Because of his victory, Stephens will represent the United States at 87kg for the World Championships, which will take place August in Russia.
In the quarterfinals, Stephens took on Spencer Mooberry, of Caveman Wrestling of Tampa Bay, and found himself trailing 10-3 after the first period. Yet in the second period, Stephens battled back to earn a 17-10 advantage before winning the match with a pin. In the semifinals, Stephens picked up a pin in 41 seconds over Conner Bourne, from Las Vegas.
With a chance to represent Team USA on the line, Stephens needed to win two-of-three matches in the championship round. Needing to win two matches against Tyler Hannah, from Prairie Du, Wis., things didn’t start out in the ideal fashion, as Stephens lost 10-0. With his back to the wall, Stephens battled back to win the next two matches both by the score of 10-2 to be crowned a national champion and to have the honor to represent the United States in August.
Stephens also competed in the junior freestyle division and placed eighth, which earned him the title of a double all-American.
Stephens, who will wrestle next fall at Oregon State University at 184 pounds, will take a quick trip to Russia before he becomes a full-time Beaver. The Junior World Championships will be Aug. 16-22 in Ufa, Russia.