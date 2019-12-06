Calaveras girls' hoopsters will play for tournament championship

The Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team punched their ticket to play in the championship game of the Galt Tournament by beating Galt 55-44 Friday night in the second round of the tournament. Calaveras will take on Stagg for the championship at 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
“We did not play well overall,” Calaveras head coach Jeremy Malamed said. “We had a lot of breakdowns in execution, particularly on the defensive end, and offensively we did not shoot the ball well, but the girls responded well to the challenge in the second half, kept fighting and that effort pulled them through.”
Calaveras led 11-10 after the first quarter, but trailed 23-21 at halftime. Calaveras outscored Galt 18-12 in the third quarter and then 16-9 in the final eight minutes for the win.
Senior Gabriella Malamed led Calaveras in scoring, as she put up a season-high 12 points. Behind Malamed in scoring was freshman Brooke Nordahl with 11 points; Vanessa Baysinger with nine; LoLo Wyllie with seven; Muriel Strange and Bailie Clark with four and Madison Clark with three points.
“It was a good learning experience early in the season,” Malamed said. “Tomorrow will be a quick turnaround, so I’m sure the girls’ legs will be tired, but it’s a good chance to work on mental toughness and find a way.”
Calaveras is now 3-0.