Too much focus will miss out on grandeur of world

As we go through life, we can swivel and pivot heads; constantly changing our viewpoint. We are able to look in each and every direction over a duration of time, but never being able to see all angles at once. I find during my days of guiding, I’m either watching the road ahead in the morning or night, all the while, seeing primarily what is lit by the headlights of a truck. Or I’m focusing my view downward at the activity on the water and what swims beneath while I’m on the lake.
On my commute to and from the local lakes, I do however catch some magical sights in my peripheral. Recently, there has been a wondrous amount of lights streaming through the night sky. From shooting stars to meteors, and some bursting and darting happenings that I can’t explain.
On one occasion, I witnessed what appeared to be a shooting star, however it grew in size, changed colors and exploded. I vividly remember saying out loud, “Whoa.” On a few of my night trips we have seen the same, and looking upward has become the favored twilight perspective.
Each day, I’m training myself to watch more than just the surface of the water. It is imperative that I keep an eye on the fishing and the fish behavior, but part of the whole Xperience is witnessing it all. When taking a brief moment to scan the shoreline and hillsides above, I notice many of Mother Nature’s creatures that I would not have seen otherwise.
Then I look ever higher to the blue skies above, or off into the sunrise or sunset. I see many birds, some of which are quite majestic and not seen by most on a dayto-day basis. I’ve heard many say, “I’ve never seen one of those in real life.” That statement makes me proud to do what I do and I understand the importance of offering a well-rounded adventure.
To see an osprey or a bald eagle soaring high in the sky in search of its next catch is one thing. But recently we have spotted them in search and pursuit of a capture. I quickly alert all on deck and take a brief time-out to watch these magnificent birds lock their wings and bomb down into the water with missile-like force. This occurrence would never have been seen if we weren’t looking for it.
We watch planes of all sizes fly to and from the local airport, oftentimes displaying an aerial show for the only spectators who just so happen to be us. And, helicopters circling with oversized baskets, filling them with incredible amounts of water and dropping on close-by hills, just practicing for a wildfire.
All these great sights that happen directly above and are totally lost when our focus is solely directed downward or straight ahead. Now I find myself in the front yard doing the same thing (that is looking up) and showing my daughter all the magic that is happening above us, every moment of every day.
John Liechty is the owner of Xperience Fishing Guide Service in Angels Camp. Contact John at 743-9932.