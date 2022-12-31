Bret Harte ends the preseason with 12 wins after picking up 2 victories at El Dorado Tournament

PLACERVILLE – It had been 25 days since the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team lost a game. During that stretch, the Bullfrogs went 7-0.
Bret Harte’s winning streak came to an end after nearly a month of avoiding the loss column in the opening round of the 25th annual Jan Vitel Tournament at El Dorado High School, which ran Tuesday through Thursday.
While the Bullfrogs lost the first game of the tournament, they were able to rebound with back-to-back victories. Bret Harte lost to Granite Bay but knocked off Sheldon and River City.
After winning seven games in a row heading into the tournament, Bret Harte head coach Jeff Eltringham felt that his players got their eyes opened a little bit with the loss to Granite Bay.
“It was a little wakeup call and the style of play was drastically different from what we’ve seen this year,” Eltringham said. “But we kept looking up at the score and we were still in it, so I’m proud of them for that. They battled on defense, but Granite Bay just plays a different style.”
The first quarter against Granite Bay was not ideal, as the Bullfrogs quickly fell behind 12-1. Bret Harte ended the quarter with two baskets from senior Mackenzie Carroll and points in the paint from senior Ashlin Arias, which cut the deficit to 12-7.
Bret Harte had a much better second quarter and scored 12 points. Senior Kadyn Rolleri hit a late 3-point basket to bring the Bullfrogs to within three and after a Granite Bay triple, junior Makenna Tutthill scored right before time expired, and Bret Harte trailed 23-19 at halftime.
The Bullfrogs got close multiple times in the second half to taking the lead, but never got over the hump. Rolleri led the way offensively in the third quarter, as the senior scored five points and with 25 seconds left before the start of the fourth quarter, freshman Maddie Kane scored to cut the deficit to 33-28. Granite Bay scored at the buzzer and heading into the final eight minutes of play, Bret Harte was down by seven.
Bret Harte began the fourth quarter with free throws from Arias and Rolleri, but every time the Bullfrogs came within a possession of possibly tying the game, Granite Bay hit a big shot. Granite Bay finished the game with six 3-point baskets, while Bret Harte only made two. Bret Harte ended up losing by seven.
Rolleri finished the game with a team-high 15 points and also had seven rebounds, one steal and one block; senior Aariah Fox had 12 points, five rebounds, three steals and one assist; Carroll had five points and three boards; Arias had three points and three rebounds; Kane had two points; Tutthill had two points, two rebounds and two steals; senior CJ DesBouillons had two points and three rebounds; and junior Sophie Bouma had two rebounds and three steals.
On Wednesday, Bret Harte got back into the win column with a solid 56-32 victory over Sheldon. DesBouillons had her finest game of the season, which included scoring a game-high 20 points and draining six 3-point baskets.
There was no slow start against Sheldon, as the Bullfrogs scored 20 points in the first quarter. Arias had eight points with two 3-point baskets and Rolleri also made two shots from behind the arc and had eight points. In the second quarter, Bret Harte scored 16 points and Rolleri led the way with seven points. At halftime, the Bullfrogs had a commanding 36-14 lead.
The second half belonged to DesBouillons. The senior made five 3-point baskets in the final 16 minutes and scored 17 of Bret Harte’s 20 points.
DesBouillons scored 20 points and had one rebound, one steal and two assists; Rolleri finished with 15 points and had five rebounds, two steals and two assists; Arias had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds and also collected four steals and dished one assist; Fox had six points, six rebounds, one steal and one assist; Bouma had three points and four rebounds; Kane had two points and one assist; and Tutthill had three rebounds in the win.
“We all really wanted to win that game,” Rolleri said after the blowout victory. “We knew we had to redeem ourselves after the tough game on Tuesday. So, winning that I think made us feel very accomplished.”
Bret Harte capped the tournament with a 66-18 win over River City. The Bullfrogs gave up just three points in the first quarter, 10 in the second, four in the third and one in the fourth. Offensively, DesBouillons picked up right where she left off the day before by hitting three shots from behind the arc in the first quarter. Rolleri also added four points, while Arias scored three and Fox and Tutthill each scored two in Bret Harte’s 20-point quarter.
The Bullfrogs scored 21 points in the second quarter and were led by Bouma with seven points and Fox added six. Bret Harte led 41-13 at halftime. The Bullfrogs again scored 20 points in the third quarter with Fox exploding for nine and Arias adding five points. Bret Harte had no issues holding on in the fourth quarter for the 48-point victory.
Fox scored a game-high 17 points and had two rebounds, five steals, one block and five assists; DesBouillons scored 14 points with four 3-point baskets and also had three boards and one steal; Rolleri scored eight points with three rebounds, one steal and one block; Arias had eight points, 10 boards, two steals and two assists; Bouma scored seven points and had five rebounds and one assist; Tutthill had six points, nine rebounds and one steal; and Kane finished with five points, one rebound and two assists.
Bret Harte (12-3) will begin Mother Lode League play at 6 p.m. on Jan. 6 against the Argonaut Mustangs at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
“With the past few games and how they went and looking at my team, I think we are ready (for league play),” Rolleri said. “I’ve seen so much improvement in everyone and everything is finally coming together. I am still very nervous to start league, but I know that no matter what, I'm going to be proud of how much progress my team has made.”