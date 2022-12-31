Bret Harte ends the preseason with 12 wins after picking up 2 victories at El Dorado Tournament
PLACERVILLE – It had been 25 days since the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team lost a game. During that stretch, the Bullfrogs went 7-0.

Bret Harte’s winning streak came to an end after nearly a month of avoiding the loss column in the opening round of the 25th annual Jan Vitel Tournament at El Dorado High School, which ran Tuesday through Thursday.

