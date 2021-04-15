Rymple paves the way for a Bullfrog victory on the links

Two days after shooting a 55, Bret Harte senior Kieran Rymple improved his score by 11 strokes, as he helped lead the Bret Harte High School golf team to a 237-258 win over the Summerville Bears Thursday afternoon in Sonora.

Rymple led all Bullfrogs with a 44. The freshman duo of Chance Herndon and Troy Dragomanovich, along with senior Karol Okulski all carded a 48, while RJ Oatts finished the afternoon with a 49.

“What an improvement from Tuesday, with two freshmen shooting in the 40s,” Bret Harte head coach Rich Cathcart said.

Bret Harte (1-1 Mother Lode League) will try to make it two wins in a row as it next takes on Argonaut at 3 p.m., April 22 at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.

