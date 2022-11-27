 Skip to main content
featured top story
Bret Harte Girls' Cross Country
Finishing strong

Lady Bullfrogs set 4 personal records at state championship meet; Rolleri places 27th out of 198

'I’m so proud of how my team has truly improved in the last two years and I couldn't ever be more grateful for them' – Bret Harte senior Kadyn Rolleri

The goal for every California high school cross country runner is to compete after Thanksgiving. Well, for the past two years, the Bret Harte High School girls’ cross country team has completed that goal.

For the second year in a row, the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V champion Bullfrogs made the journey from Angels Camp to Fresno to compete at the CIF State Cross Country championships at Woodward Park.

