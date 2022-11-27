Lady Bullfrogs set 4 personal records at state championship meet; Rolleri places 27th out of 198

The goal for every California high school cross country runner is to compete after Thanksgiving. Well, for the past two years, the Bret Harte High School girls’ cross country team has completed that goal.
For the second year in a row, the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V champion Bullfrogs made the journey from Angels Camp to Fresno to compete at the CIF State Cross Country championships at Woodward Park.
After finishing 19th in the division V race a year ago, Bret Harte moved up one spot to 18 while running at the biggest meet of the year on Nov. 26.
“I felt really good as a team finishing 18th at state because we were competing against all of the top teams and individuals in the state,” Bret Harte junior Addy Heermance said. “I am just really proud of how far we made it this season.”
Just like at the CIF Sac-Joaquin subsection and section championship meet, Bret Harte senior Kadyn Rolleri was the first Bullfrog to cross the finish line. In 2021, Rolleri finished 22nd overall with a time of 19:40.9. This year, even though she finished 27th out of 198 runners, Rolleri posted a better time than when she ran as a junior. In Rolleri’s final race as a Bullfrog, she had a time of 19:24.7, which was a personal record in a 5,000-meter race.
“I feel that I definitely performed a lot better than I did in the previous year,” Rolleri said. “Beating my time from last year by over 20 seconds made me feel pretty accomplished.”
Like Rolleri, Heermance had a big improvement from her 2021 time. Heermance finished 95th overall with her time of 20:57. As a sophomore, Heermance placed 132nd in 22:52.1. Having already experienced the thrills and excitement of running at the state championship before benefited Heermance in her return trip.
“I did feel more comfortable on the course this year since I have competed there before,” Heermance said. “I really enjoy the Woodward Park course and the whole experience of getting to race with the top girls.”
Rolleri and Heermance were the only Bret Harte runners who were members of the 2021 team who ran at the state meet. Junior Skylar Mayers, junior Aurora Lewis, Caitlin Johnson, freshman Ayla Jodie and sophomore Mariana Ramos were all first-time runners at the state championship.
Meyers had a personal record time of 20:01.8; Lewis set a personal record with her time of 22:42.9; Johnson finished in 23:15.5; Jodie finished in 23:15.7; and Ramos had a personal record time of 23:38.4. Bret Harte had four runners set personal records at the biggest meet of the season.
Rolleri is the only Bret Harte runner who will not compete next year. With her high school career now complete, Rolleri can look back fondly at an outstanding cross country career, which includes being a two-time section champion, a Mother Lode League champion and a two-time state qualifier.
“Ending the season was definitely something that didn’t hit me until I got home,” Rolleri said.
I feel I was just so caught up with all the fun I had with my team that I forgot how fast the season flies by. Ending the season by making it to state was something that I will forever be proud of. I’m so proud of how my team has truly improved in the last two years and I couldn't ever be more grateful for them.”
