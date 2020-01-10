Another league win for Calaveras soccer

After knocking off the Summerville Bears 2-0 Tuesday night on the road, the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team captured its second Mother Lode League victory with a 4-1 win over Bret Harte Thursday night at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
The Bullfrogs struck first with a goal early in the first half to take a 1-0 lead. Seeing the early aggressive play from Bret Harte didn’t come as a shock to Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham.
"We told the guys before the game that it never matters what the predictions are, what the standings are, Bret Harte always comes ready and prepared to play us and that's exactly what happened when they scored that early goal,” Leetham said.
Trailing by one, Calaveras regrouped and scored twice in the first half and then two more times in the final 40 minutes for the 4-1 win.
“We stayed patient and kept playing our game and were confident we could get it rolling,” Leetham said.
Senior Bennie Hesser led Calaveras with two goals, while Carter Mabanag and Jamie Espiritu each scored once. Espiritu recorded two assists, while Mabanag and senior Andrew Celli each had one. Junior goalkeeper Allan Ramos had five saves for Calaveras.
"Overall, it was a nice team win with contributions from the entire group,” Leetham said.
Bret Harte (0-2 MLL) will try to pick up its first league victory of the season Jan. 14 when it hosts Amador at 5:45 p.m. in Angels Camp. Calaveras (2-0 MLL) looks to stay perfect when it takes on Sonora the same night and time at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.