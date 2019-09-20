Improving Bullfrogs take care of Waterford
Enterprise photo by Guy Dossi

The Bret Harte High School golf team had another competitive match and came up with the win in a 252-263 victory over Waterford Sept. 19 at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.

Bret Harte senior Emma Canepa earned medalist honors by shooting a 57; Sophia Ruff shot a 60; Carly Hickman carded a 65; and Makenna Robertson finished with a 70.

“As you can see, the girls are improving with each match,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said.

The Bullfrogs will next play Monday at the midseason tournament.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.