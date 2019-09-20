Improving Bullfrogs take care of Waterford

The Bret Harte High School golf team had another competitive match and came up with the win in a 252-263 victory over Waterford Sept. 19 at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.
Bret Harte senior Emma Canepa earned medalist honors by shooting a 57; Sophia Ruff shot a 60; Carly Hickman carded a 65; and Makenna Robertson finished with a 70.
“As you can see, the girls are improving with each match,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said.
The Bullfrogs will next play Monday at the midseason tournament.