Bret Harte golf falls on the road to Bears

Costly penalties ended up being the difference between a possible win and an eventual loss for the Bret Harte High School golf team. Even with shots that sailed out of bounds, Bret Harte put up a good battle, only to fall to the Summerville Bears 227-237 Thursday afternoon in Sonora.
Bret Harte senior Emma Canepa shot a 50, followed by Carly Hickman and Mackenzie Carroll, who each carded a 62 and Sophia Ruff’s 63.
Bret Harte (3-7) will next play Tuesday against the Sonora Wildcats at Phoenix Lake Golf Course in Sonora