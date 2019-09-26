Bret Harte golf falls on the road to Bears
Enterprise photo by Guy Dossi

Costly penalties ended up being the difference between a possible win and an eventual loss for the Bret Harte High School golf team. Even with shots that sailed out of bounds, Bret Harte put up a good battle, only to fall to the Summerville Bears 227-237 Thursday afternoon in Sonora.

Bret Harte senior Emma Canepa shot a 50, followed by Carly Hickman and Mackenzie Carroll, who each carded a 62 and Sophia Ruff’s 63.

Bret Harte (3-7) will next play Tuesday against the Sonora Wildcats at Phoenix Lake Golf Course in Sonora

