Even the most seasoned golfer can be humbled on the links

Senior men faced a potentially humbling experience on Feb. 13 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs, as they engaged in a game of par points. Gaining zero points on several holes was the norm.
Standing tall from the white tees was retired longshoreman Ken Jones, as he unloaded quite a game with the most points of the day (22). He was also the only one in his flight to hit the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 13, thus adding to his treasure. Ken said if he knew he could make this much money playing senior golf, he would have retired earlier.
A two-way tie ensued for second between inspiring Robert Bradley and upcoming Russell Hart. Hart is like a cat on Valentine's, as he tells his wife she is purr-fect. Current club champ Alan Couchman tied Ron Bassett for fourth. Ron’s favorite song lyric is, “Love the wine you’re with.”
More bandits did well in the Gold Tee Flight. Multiple club champ Orv Pense not only tied for first but took two places in the closest-to-the-hole contest. He placed first on No. 8 and second on No. 13. His par point score was tied by that devil Cliff Howard, who has had quite a profitable year so far. In a tie for third was big Dan Borges and Grandpa Gabe Karam. When Borges announced that he really likes hunting, seniors thought he meant searching for golf balls he hits astray. Gabe added to his wealth, as he took first on No. 13 with the shot-of-the-day (1 foot, 2 inches) and second on No. 8. His grandchildren were waiting at home to get their share.
From the reds, retired Lucky’s meat manager, David Bockman, came out of nowhere to create quite a stew amongst his competitors, as he easily took first. Steve Weyrauch was second, as he was spurred on by an unbelievable third shot on the par five 14th, which would have made his father figure proud if he’d witnessed it. The shot nearly went in the hole and wound up so close that even Steve couldn’t have missed the birdie putt. Making a charge with four pars and a birdie on his last five holes to take third was retired banker Harry Kious.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 8 from the whites, club championship runner up David Dean took all the money being the only one to hit the green. From the reds, elder statesman Ken Phillips won all the money on No. 13 and finished second on No. 8. Like a fine wine, he gets better with age. Father figure George Dillon took first on No. 8.
