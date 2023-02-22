Even the most seasoned golfer can be humbled on the links

Senior men faced a potentially humbling experience on Feb. 13 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs, as they engaged in a game of par points. Gaining zero points on several holes was the norm.

Standing tall from the white tees was retired longshoreman Ken Jones, as he unloaded quite a game with the most points of the day (22). He was also the only one in his flight to hit the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 13, thus adding to his treasure. Ken said if he knew he could make this much money playing senior golf, he would have retired earlier.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.