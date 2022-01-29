Argonaut's buzzer-beater leaves Bret Harte stunned

Even though the school day was officially done, and class would not be back in session until Monday morning, the Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team still learned a tough lesson. And the lesson that the Bullfrogs had to learn the hard way was: No lead is ever secure.
Bret Harte led by as many as 13 points against the Argonaut Mustangs, but the Bullfrogs were unable to maintain that advantage. A lopsided second half ended with Argonaut draining a 3-point basket as the final buzzer sounded to hand the Bullfrogs a heartbreaking 60-57 loss Friday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
“We came into this calling it a playoff game and we played well enough to win, just not at the end,” Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett said.
The way the Bullfrogs played early in the night seemed as if an easy victory was on the way. Leading Argonaut 7-5 in the first quarter, the Bullfrogs went on a 12-2 run, which included six points from senior Erik Trent and a big 3-point basket from senior Vincent Tiscornia. Trent scored eight of his 14 points in the opening quarter and heading into the second quarter, the Bullfrogs led 19-12.
The Bullfrogs continued to come up with clutch baskets in the second quarter. Senior guard Kenny Scott drained two shots from behind the arc along with a field goal for eight points in the quarter and junior Jaden Stritenberger dominated the paint with six points. Bret Harte scored 18 points in the second quarter and at halftime, led 37-26.
The night changed in Argonaut's favor in the third quarter. Bret Harte’s offense completely went cold, as the Bullfrogs scored only six points, while Argonaut countered with 17. A basket by Trent at the end of the quarter tied the game at 43-43.
In the final eight minutes, the score remained close, but Bret Harte was able to figure out a way to stay in front of Argonaut for much of the quarter. In the last three minutes of the night, Stritenberger kept Bret Harte alive by scoring nine points. The powerful junior finished the night with a team-high 19 points.
“He was really active tonight,” Barnett said about Stritenberger, who also led Bret Harte in rebounds. “He made some good plays and was active on the glass and he was ready tonight.”
Stritenberger’s final three points of the game came on an and-1 basket, and he made the free throw to give Bret Harte a 57-54 lead with 49 seconds to play. Argonaut made a 3-point basket with 35 seconds remaining and on the following possession, a Bret Harte turnover gave Argonaut the ball with 23 seconds to play and the chance to win the game on the final shot.
“We threw the ball around and had some really costly turnovers,” Barnett said. “That was our big thing in the second half. We turned the ball over too much in the second half and just didn’t execute.”
Argonaut made three shots from downtown in the final 82 seconds, but none that hurt more than the last. With time just about to expire and the game tied at 57-57, Argonaut made a 3-point basket from the corner and there was not enough time left for the Bullfrogs to attempt a miracle full-court shot.
Stritenberger led Bret Harte with 19 points; Trent finished with 14 points; Tiscornia scored nine points; Scott finished with eight points; senior Noah Adams scored five points; and Cooper Oliver scored two points in the loss.
“I gave my guys the good news and the bad news,” Barnett said following the loss. “The bad news is that we had our opportunity to win, and we squandered it. The good news is we called it a playoff game and if it was a playoff game, there is no tomorrow. Now we know what a playoff atmosphere feels like and now we know how to execute.”