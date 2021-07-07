Teams return to La Contenta after individual competition ends

After a solid month of individual competition, La Contenta Senior golf returned to a team event of scramble on July 28 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. Conspiracy theories were rampant as to how the teams were constructed. Local bookies were excited as to how they picked four of five winning groups based on the makeup of all the groups.
Taking first with a runaway 9-under par was the team of Orv Pense, Roger La Fleur and Jack Cox. Pense’s game is consistently reliable, La Fleur is the second-best player from the red tees, and Cox’s putting is something other golfers only dream about.
A tie for second ensued between a team of big hitters: Ron Huckaby, Jim Powell, Earl Watkins, Charlie Moore and Alan Couchman, Bob Bradley, Ed Bruenn and tournament director Jon Foucrault.
Recently crowned Club Champ Al Liberato, Clifford Howard and retired fireman Ralph Johnson’s team finally caught fire, as they snuck into a fourth-place tie. After Liberato won the championship last week, his golfing buddies encouraged him to drive his cart on a victory lap. Unfortunately, they didn’t tell him when to stop and his wife didn’t see him for three days. George Dillon, Larry Parenti, Larry Rupley and Ken Phillips surprisingly tied these devils.
When local winemaker Parenti learned that fellow winemaker Ken Polk once called 911 because his wine wasn’t breathing properly, he informed him that when this happens, he just applies mouth-to-mouth to rectify the problem.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 4, no one from the red or gold tees hit the green, thus ensuring a big payoff for the first- and second-place finishers on No. 13. Al Liberato was the only one from the whites to hit the green, thereby taking all the money. Al has gained so much treasure from this event that he has hired a private security firm to escort him home where he presents these riches to his wife. She does give him a few dollars to add to his weekly allowance.
On No. 13 from the whites, big Jim Powell took first, followed by Mike Mendoza. From the gold tees, retired banker Harry Kious had the shot-of-the-day (3 feet, 5 inches) to beat out nemesis Gary Stockland for first. Kious is now building a cash machine in one of Larry Rupley’s favorite trees. If it’s successful, he might expand to other branches. From the reds, Rupley concluded a profitable day as he squeaked past that Foucrault guy for first.