Calaveras takes two from Bullfrogs on the diamond

Calaveras baseball handed the Bret Harte Bullfrogs losses in both Angels Camp and San Andreas. On May 5, Calaveras beat Bret Harte on the Bullfrog’s home diamond 9-5 and then took care of business two days later in San Andreas with a 10-1 home win.
On May 5, Bret Harte scored twice in the bottom of the first to take an early lead, but Calaveras responded with four runs in the top of the second and never looked back. Calaveras added five runs in the fourth, while Bret Harte answered with one in the bottom of the fourth and two in the bottom of the seventh.
Calaveras’ Andy Rios went 2 for 4 with a double, had two RBIs and scored once; Gus Toffinelli went 2 for 3 with a double, scored a run and knocked in one; Dean Habbestad had an RBI double; Ryan Tafoya went 1 for 3 with an RBI and scored a run; and junior catcher Woody Gardina went 2 for 2 and scored a run.
Habbestad picked up the win, going five innings, allowing three runs on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Aiden Look finished the game on the mound, going two innings and giving up three hits, two runs and collecting four strikeouts.
The Bullfrogs recorded five doubles, which were smacked by Kenny Scott, Jaxon Kite, Kaden Herzog and two from junior Erik Trent. Herzog finished the day going 3 for 4 with two RBIs and scored one run; Trent went 2 for 4 and scored twice; and Scott scored a run and knocked one in.
Trent took the loss, giving up nine runs on eight hits in three innings of work.
On May 7, starting pitcher Karson Cook only allowed two hits and one unearned run in six innings of work while striking out eight and collecting the win. Rios pitched a scoreless seventh inning.
Calaveras scored twice in the second and third, four times in the fourth and once in the fifth and sixth, while the Bullfrogs scored their lone run in the top of the fifth.
Toffinelli had a strong day at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a triple, had three RBIs, and scored once; Rios went 3 for 3 with a double, scored once and knocked in two; Gardina went 4 for 4 with a double, had two RBIs and scored twice; and senior Clayton Moore scored twice and knocked in one in the nine-run win.
Calaveras (7-1 Mother Lode League) will host Summerville at 4 p.m., Tuesday in San Andreas, while Bret Harte (1-7 MLL) will host Argonaut.