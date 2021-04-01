Having no substitutes impacts Bret Harte in 2-0 loss to Argonaut

With no extra bodies to work with, the Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team was at a disadvantage before the game even began.
The numbers played a major factor as the Bullfrogs were unable to leave Jackson with a win, as they fell to Argonaut 2-0 Thursday afternoon.
“They had very good attitudes and sportsmanship today,” Bret Harte head coach Jessica Bowman said about her team. “They were encouraging to one another which is, in many ways, much more important to me as a coach than any score or outcome of a game. It’s certainly been a trying season for us. If we can keep our attitudes positive, and finish the season out whilst having fun, then I have no complaints at all.”
Thursday’s 2-0 loss was Bret Harte’s fourth straight loss and in those four games, the Bullfrogs have not scored a goal. With two games remaining, Bowman hopes her players will enjoy the final two contests of the season, but will also be extra motivated when the 2021-22 season rolls around in November.
“Next season will require a great deal of rebuilding and conditioning in order to reach our full potential,” Bowman said. “It’s certainly in our grasp if we can continue to stay positive and supportive of one another as a team.”
Bret Harte (0-6-1 Mother Lode League) will finish the season next week with a Tuesday home matchup with Summerville and a road game Thursday against Amador in Sutter Creek.