Calaveras falls to Wildcats 7-1 in Sonora

Rob Leetham has no problem trying to find the good in nearly every situation. And even after his Calaveras boys’ soccer team lost to the Sonora Wildcats 7-1 Tuesday night at Dunlavy Field in Sonora, Leetham was able to find some positives in the defeat.
“It sounds crazy, but I thought we played better than the score makes it sound,” Leetham said. “The first 20 minutes looked like earlier in the season when we were really clicking. But when Sonora scored off the free kicks and PK, it was just too much to overcome.”
Of Sonora’s seven goals, two came on free kicks and one came via penalty kick. Calaveras got its goal after Landon Harrington headed a free kick from Logan Gomes into the back of the Sonora net.
Calaveras (1-4-1 MLL) will host the Summerville Bears at 5:45 p.m., Thursday at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. Summerville and Calaveras played to a 2-2 tie in the first meeting between the two squads.
“Things definitely have not gone the way we imagined they would go at the beginning of the season,” Leetham said. “Now, our goal is to be competitive in our remaining games and have some fun playing soccer as the season winds down.”