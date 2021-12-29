Malamed's late interception leads to Calaveras' 1-point win over Escalon

LIVINGSTON – Elijah Malamed made a number of big plays in Calaveras’ one-point victory over Escalon. But perhaps the biggest play that the Calaveras junior was a part of came on the defensive end.
With Calaveras trailing by one with under 20 seconds to play, Malamed intercepted an Escalon inbound pass deep in Calaveras territory and found an open Jay Clifton in the key for what turned out to be the winning shot.
Malamed’s last-second steal and assist—along with scoring 16 points—helped lead Calaveras to a 55-54 win over Escalon in the second round of the 2021 Livingston Holiday Classic Wednesday evening at Naldi Court in Livingston.
The slim victory not only means that Calaveras gets to play in the tournament championship game, but it also is redemption for an overtime loss suffered to Escalon earlier in December. Calaveras lost to the Cougars 64-57 in Escalon and the overtime defeat was on the mind of Malamed when the two teams met on Wednesday.
“Going into the game, we definitely wanted to beat them and basically get our revenge,” Malamed said. “We didn’t feel like we played up to our potential the last time we played them. This time we played much better and got the win.”
Clifton led Calaveras with 17 points, but did not score in the opening eight minutes. Malamed recorded the first points of the game and junior Braeden Orlandi followed by adding three to Calaveras’ side of the scoreboard. With Calaveras trailing 8-5 with 2:05 to play in the first quarter, Malamed made his first of four 3-point baskets and junior Noah Cardenas followed with points in the paint with an assist from Clifton. Malamed scored his seventh point of the first quarter as time expired and Calaveras had a 12-11 lead.
Clifton scored his first points of the game early in the second and sophomore Earl Wood hit a jumper in traffic to extend Calaveras’ lead to 16-11. With 6:08 on the clock, Malamed drained a shot from downtown to push Calaveras’ advantage to six.
Whatever lead Calaveras had, never seemed to stick around for very long. Escalon cut the deficit to one with five minutes to play in the half, but Orlandi and Clifton made back-to-back baskets to give their team some breathing room. With 27 seconds to play in the second quarter, Clifton made three free throws to give Calaveras a 31-26 lead, but a last-second 3-point basket sent Calaveras into the locker room with a slim 31-29 advantage.
Within the first 50 seconds of the third quarter, Escalon made a shot from behind the arc to take the lead. But Calaveras responded by going on an 11-0 run, which included points from Clifton, Malamed and junior Logan Parmley. Calaveras seemed to be rolling with its 42-32 lead with 1:45 to play in the quarter, yet Escalon again battled back and ended up cutting Calaveras’ lead to 42-41 early in the fourth quarter.
Escalon’s 9-0 run to get back in the game was a turning point, but Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton knew how important it was for his players not to feel deflated by seeing their lead nearly disappear.
“It’s a constant challenge and then I’ve got to get them to not force things and to stay within themselves,” Clifton said. “It’s a challenge every time and we had a stretch where we didn’t score for quite a while. But we stuck with it and battled it out.”
Leading 42-41 with 6:55 to play, Malamed and Clifton hit 3-point baskets on back-to-back possessions to extend the lead to seven. Escalon responded with a three of its own, but like clockwork, Parmley converted from downtown. Parmley’s 3-point basket with 5:15 to play would be the final points Calaveras would get until there were only 59 seconds left in the game.
While Calaveras didn’t score for over four minutes, Escalon went on a 10-0 run to go ahead 54-51. With under a minute to play, Clifton collected a steal and went coast-to-coast four the layup to cut the deficit to one. And then with 20 seconds left, Malamed intercepted the Escalon inbound pass and found Clifton for the go-ahead basket.
“I saw the ball in the air and thought that I could get it,” Malamed said. “When I got it, I saw Jay (Clifton) there and threw it to him for the layup.”
Calaveras led 55-54 with 16 seconds left, but Escalon still had a chance to win the game on the final shot. The Cougars took a shot in the paint, but could not convert. Calaveras got the rebound and was fouled with 0.8 seconds left. After a missed free throw, Escalon had one final chance to win the game.
“It was pretty stressful and we were all saying, ‘Don’t foul,’ but at that point, you just want the game to end,” Malamed said.
The Cougars had their opportunity, but a bobbled pass led to no shot and Calaveras held on for the 55-54 victory.
“They did a good job and I was really pleased,” Clifton said about the way his defense played in the final seconds of the game. “It’s good to have that experience. We couldn't let them get the ball near the rim and we couldn't foul. We just had to play smart.”
Clifton finished with a team-high 17 points; Malamed scored 16; Parmley added eight points; Orlandi scored seven; and Wood and Cardenas each scored two in the win.
Calaveras will take on Livingston for the tournament championship. Livingston beat Ceres 74-43 after Calaveras knocked off Escalon. That game will be played at 3:30 p.m., Thursday in Livingston.