Calaveras leaves Bret Harte with 3-0 win

During parts of Mother Lode League play, the Calaveras High School volleyball team had trouble finishing matches. They could score in the high teens, but once it was time to deliver the knockout blow, they seemed to miss the mark.
Finishing sets wasn’t an issue while taking on their rivals. Inside of a loud gym, Calaveras beat Bret Harte in three sets (25-18, 25-14, 25-18) Thursday night in Angels Camp.
“Finishing has always been our struggle, but we did that tonight,” Calaveras head coach Mike Koepp said.
On the other side of the court, the Bullfrogs have now lost three of their last four league matches. While losing to a rival stings, first-year head coach Jacey Porovich feels that any loss in league can be painful.
“Rivalry games have a little bit of a different emotion tied to them, but yeah, a loss is a loss and at the end of the day, they feel the same,” Porovich said.
While Calaveras won all three sets, Bret Harte did begin the night by jumping ahead 3-0 in the opening set. Calaveras got its first point of the night with the first of five blocks from senior Muriel Strange. Following two serving aces from junior Ava Saiers and a kill from junior Jenna Brotherton, Calaveras took the lead.
The score remained close for much of the first set, with Bret Harte getting an ace from Emma Lane and a powerful kill by Mikenna Grotto. Much of the points scored by both teams were results of errors. With the set tied 13-13, a Bret Harte hit out of bounds gave Calaveras the lead for good. The visiting team went on a 6-0 run for separation and ended the set with a 4-0 run for the 25-18 win.
The turning point of the second set came with Calaveras leading 15-13. Up by two, Calaveras went on an 8-0 run to take a 23-13 lead. During that stretch, junior Keelie Koepp recorded four serving aces. Calaveras won the second set 25-14.
Bret Harte needed a spark in the third set and got it at the serving line from Lane. The junior recorded four consecutive aces to start the set and before Calaveras got a point, the Bullfrogs had a 5-0 lead. The lead didn’t last as Calaveras quickly got itself back into the game. The set remained close, but as it happened in the first two sets, Calaveras put things away with a strong run, this time of 5-1 to take a 23-18 lead. Calaveras finished the third and final set with a score of 25-18.
“We played a lot cleaner on our side,” Koepp said. “I don’t feel that they put a whole lot of pressure on us. But offensively, that was probably one of our better nights. We hit balls off of hands, tipped well and swung at balls more aggressively. We still made our mistakes, don't get me wrong, but once again, those are all fixable things.”
For the second game in a row, Bret Harte senior Gabi Hutchens was asked to play libero and the four-year varsity player finished the night 5 for 5 serving, with one kill, 17 serves received and 18 digs.
“Being that she’s been on varsity all four years, there’s a knowledge and understanding of how the game works at this level,” Porovich said. “We were struggling to get consistent passes to get her going in the front row and we had to make that decision to make a lineup change.”
Saiers led Calaveras with 14 assists, nine kills and five aces; Kyllie Remus had 11 assists; sophomore Karah Auld had eight digs and six aces; Koepp had four aces; and Strange had five blocks.
“I’m very happy with how we played tonight,” Koepp said. “We played hard, we played with good effort and we played with good intensity. We were able to limit our mistakes and made Bret Harte have to beat us.”
For Bret Harte, Grotto had 11 kills; Lane had five aces, one kill and three digs; Liberty Garcia had two aces, six serves received and one dig; and senior Katrina Swift had 12 assists with one dig and one ace.
With the first round of league play now complete, Porovich knows what she wants to see from her Bret Harte (4-7, 2-3 MLL) players moving forward.
“We need to get more mentally tough and minimize our mistakes,” Porovich said. “Tonight, we didn’t even force them to play. We have to force the competitive teams to play and force them into making mistakes.”
As for Calaveras (9-7, 3-2 MLL), Koepp doesn’t feel his team has changed its identity five games into the Mother Lode League season.
“I feel the same now as I felt before,” Koepp said. “Our strength is our defense and our scrappiness. The thing that we need to work on is putting balls away, especially when they should be put away. And we just have to make the other team beat us, if we are not ending points ourselves.”
Junior Varsity
Bret Harte was able to hold on and beat Calaveras in three sets (16-25, 25-13, 15-13) Thursday night in Angels Camp. Bret Harte’s Sommer Good had five assists on 35 sets; Cierra Gilbert had three assists and three digs; Abigail Kristoff had three aces on eight serves; Aariah Fox had four kills on 18 attacks with 11 serves received; and Jacey Davey had 14 digs.
“It was a great win after the battle we had Tuesday night (against Sonora),” Bret Harte head coach Jessica Delgado said. “Our girls finally saw that they could be mentally tough and push through for the win.”
Freshmen
Bret Harte beat Calaveras in three sets (25-19, 23-25, 15-7) Thursday night in Angels Camp.