Calaveras' 2022 soccer season ends with four all-league players

To say that the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team had a rollercoaster of a season would be an understatement. And yet, in a year with many ups and downs, Calaveras was able to reach the playoffs, which is something the young squad will be able to build off of for the next season.
In the preseason, Calaveras started out hot with two wins and then dropped its next two, only to capture two more victories. Calaveras entered Mother Lode League play with a 4-3-1 record. After dropping the opening game of the MLL season to Sonora, Calaveras rebounded with a 4-2 home victory over Bret Harte.
After beating the Bullfrogs, the wins didn’t come back for a while. Calaveras lost five in a row. But a forfeit victory from Sonora gave Calaveras some new life, and the San Andreas squad finished the season with a win over Amador, a tie against Bret Harte and a 2-1 home victory over Summerville to clinch the third-place slot in the Mother Lode League.
Calaveras got the No. 8 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division V playoffs, only to lose in the opening round to No. 1 Riverbank 5-0. Calaveras finished the year with an overall record of 8-8-3, while going 4-4-2 in the Mother Lode League.
“Our season was filled with ups and downs,” Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham said. “We had a pretty good preseason, but during MLL play, we could never get much momentum going. Not to make excuses, but all season we seemed to be missing two or three key players to Covid. It managed to make its way through the entire team over the course of the season. I wish it could have hit all at once instead of in bunches. So, it was a struggle for us. Still, we had some exciting wins and of course the final game of the season beating Summerville to get into the playoffs was a thrill.”
When the all-league list came out, Calaveras had two players on the first team and two on the second. Making the first team is Diego Barajas and junior goalie Tanner Wright. Barajas finished the season with 16 steals and one assist. He had a season-high five steals in a 2-1 win over Ripon Christian.
“Diego was as solid as they come as a center back on our back line,” Leetham said. “He is a senior and was a quiet leader for us. He mostly led by example, but at times, when necessary, could get vocal with his defensive teammates. Looking back on this season and his entire career, the thing I noticed about Diego is he isn’t flashy or fancy in his play. He just made solid, consistent plays over and over. He isn’t blessed with outstanding speed, yet when he needed it, he could find that extra gear to chase down a player. Diego is also a very intelligent player, rarely ever getting beat.”
Calaveras’ other first-team player is Wright, who protected the goal. Wright collected 111 saves while allowing 39 goals. He finished the season with an average of 6.5 saves per game. Wright collected a season-high 10 saves in a 2-2 tie against Summerville. He also helped post two shutout victories.
“He is an excellent goalkeeper and makes amazing saves in every game,” Leetham said. “I wish we had the means to do a highlight video of his best saves, it would be fun to see. Knowing we have him for one more season is a great comfort to all of us. Not only is he a great player, but he is also an outstanding student and person as well. We are thrilled that the rest of the league agreed with us that he is a first-team player.”
Making the second team is the junior duo of Landon Harrington and Greyson Blackwell. Harrington, who played outside defender and outside midfielder, earned the honor of being one of Calaveras’ co-captains. He finished the season with one goal and three assists.
“He is a very versatile player and could probably play well at any position on the field,” Leetham said about Harrington. “He has the heart of a lion and will never quit. Landon set the bar high for his teammates all season and offseason as well with his work ethic and intensity. It’s rare that we ever choose a junior to be a team captain, but it was a no-brainer in his case.”
Blackwell finished the season with one goal and two assists. His two assists came in a 4-2 win over Bret Harte and his lone goal came in a 2-0 win against Amador.
“Greyson is tall, fast, and a skilled soccer player,” Leetham said. “His long, high goal kicks were the best in the league and definitely a weapon for us. He is another one that could most likely excel at any position on the field. I am already looking forward to watching him play for us his senior season.”
Conner Cooper was given the character award. The senior was also a co-captain who scored one goal.
“Conner made it an easy choice for us when deciding who to pick for this award,” Leetham said. “He was one of our captains this year and is an outstanding young man. He’s always positive, always working hard, always trying his best. If we did a ‘Most Improved Award,’ he would also be in the running for that. He really came on as the season progressed.”
Making the all-academic team are Harrington, Oscar Leyva, Anthony Chavoya, Andrew Chavoya and Wright.