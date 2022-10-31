Columbia basketball begins the 2022-23 season ranked No. 11 in the preseason polls

Calaveras Enterprise Sports Editor Guy Dossi spoke with Columbia College head basketball coach Rob Hoyt on Monday morning after practice in Sonora. The two talked about bringing in new players, the recent success playing at home and the expectations for the season. Columbia starts the season ranked No. 11 in the preseason polls coming off a 24-6 2021-22 campaign. The Claim Jumpers will begin their season on Thursday on the road. Columbia’s first home game will be Nov. 22 vs. American River College.
Guy Dossi: There’s no question that your program has been really successful over the past few seasons, which included getting to the top five in California. Does that success make it easier to recruit and bring new guys in here? It seems like Columbia has gone from a last choice to the top of the list for many guys and you’ve got players from California, Nevada, Texas, Florida and North Carolina on your roster this year.
Rob Hoyt: It hasn’t hurt, so therefore it helps. I still have to sell myself and the program and what it’s about here and make sure we are filtering and vetting the guys and bringing the right guys in here. I don’t have a pitch when I recruit, I just tell it how it is. We are one of the better programs in the state and that’s a fact. Also, every guy that we’ve had here who has finished their sophomore year has moved on. The reason why you go to a junior college is to improve and to get recruited again, so when we tell them that they are going to win here and they are going to get recruited again and move on, it checks those boxes. And then you get into the details of how it works here and if they are about getting up when it’s dark and staying up late when it’s dark and doing all the things in between. If guys are into that, then it ends up being a match.
GD: Last year you had to deal with some tough roster decisions midway through the season, which included removing two starters from the team. I know that even with the success you guys had in the standings, those issues really bothered you. With that in mind, did you focus more on character, rather than on skill when recruiting guys this year.
RH: There were some things that happened that were not fun to be a part of, but I think the silver lining is that everything that happens, you can take from it and grow from it and that’s what I tried to do throughout the summer. How that relates to recruiting; character is always important and is always the most important thing. But maybe I’m getting more away from the thinking that I can get certain people to change. As a coach, I think that I can help everybody. I think that I can help them and make them whatever I think they can become. But it’s a two-way street. I’m an adult and I’m OK if they don’t meet me 50/50 on things; I’ll go 70 and they can go 30. There were some times last year where it went from me going from 70 to me going to 100 and when it gets to that point, you have to cut ties. Moving forward, we got 13 high-character guys and there's been zero issues with these guys and I don’t foresee any drastic issues with them. It’s been the most enjoyable two months to start a season that I’ve had.
GD: Looking at your roster, there are only two guys who had any real minutes last year and neither of them were full-time starters. With 11 new players and only two returners, does it feel like you’re kind of starting over?
RH: Yeah, it does and that’s a good thing. It’s a clean slate. We have Aurrion Harris and Caleb Chiang who played some minutes last year. Aurrion got more minutes throughout the season, but Caleb got in at the end of the year and got some minutes in the playoffs. They both got valuable experience as the year went on. But that means there are 11 guys who didn’t play and who are new to this system and to this level and to me and how things operate at Columbia. It’s going to take some time, but I think we are in a good place. It’s been a refreshing start to the year.
GD: What can fans expect from the team offensively this season?
RH: We are still going to be similar in the sense that whatever the opponent is giving up, that’s fine. If they want to hug on the perimeter, we’ll go to the rim or the post all game. If you want to pack it in, we’ll shoot threes and I’m perfectly fine with that. What’s different is the pace we play at. We are playing much faster on both ends. It’ll be the most exciting team we’ve had in the sense of the pace for people to watch. As hard as these guys play, if you were to watch them play pickleball you’d be excited. They play really, really hard and when you get a group doing that, then it’s very entertaining. As far as how we are going to solve each puzzle to win is going to be different every game. You decide what you’re going to take away and we’ll do the opposite.
GD: In the last four years, your teams are 53-4 when playing at home. Why do your teams play so well inside Oak Pavilion?
RH: Teams are generally better at home, and we are good. Those two things are true statements. We have a good program, and everyone plays better at home. That aside, this is a long trip for a lot of people. Say Fresno City comes here, it’s a little over two hours for them and that’s their longest trip in league, but it’s our second shortest trip in league. It’s just a little bit different adversity. We are at a little under 2,000 feet and everyone else is at sea level. The structure of the gym is different, so the depth perception is different. We’ve had really great crowds who get after guys and that doesn’t happen on the road. We were No. 2 in the state and we go on the road and there’s nobody there. When we are at home, we get good support from the community. You put all of that together and you’re the more disciplined team on top of that, we’ll probably be more successful than not.
GD: What are your overall expectations heading into this season?
RH: When it comes to wins and losses, I have no idea. I expect that we will all be on the same page with one another. We know exactly how we are going to operate in games. We know how we are going to start games and end games and start halves and end halves. We’ll have the ability to beat every team in the state and that’s what I’m expecting. I’m expecting to be in the state tournament and win a couple of games and see what we can do with it.
