Playoffs begin with Calaveras as the No. 3 seed

After going 18-6 and 8-2 in the Mother Lode League, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team figured they’d get a pretty nice seeding once the playoff brackets were released.
They were right.
Calaveras got the No. 3 seed and will take on No. 14 Liberty Ranch Tuesday night in San Andreas in the opening round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs.
“We are excited to get going,” Calaveras head coach Jeremy Malamed said. “Liberty Ranch has a good program and we know it will be a tough game. We need to come ready to play.”
No. 14 Liberty Ranch enters the playoffs with an overall record of 12-13, while going 6-4 in the Sierra Valley Conference. Tuesday's game will be played in San Andreas, which is a major advantage to Calaveras, who is 7-0 at home, while Liberty Ranch is 4-4 on the road.
“We are excited to be able to host,” Malamed said. “We have great fans and hopefully, we can get them out there in full force this week.”
Calaveras and Liberty Ranch met on Nov. 22 with Calaveras picking up a 69-48 victory. However, Calaveras junior LoLo Wyllie, who led all players with 17 points, will not be playing, as she is sidelined for the rest of the season with a foot injury. Sophomore Madison Clark scored 15 points and senior Skyler Cooper added 13 points in the win.
The winner of Calaveras vs. Liberty Ranch will take on the winner of No. 6 Ripon and No. 11 Union Mine. Should Calaveras be victorious, that second-round game will also be played in San Andreas.
Mother Lode League members Argonaut got the No. 1 seed and Sonora got the No. 13 seed and will be taking on No. 4 Livingston.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV basketball championship game will be played at 2 p.m., Tuesday Feb. 27 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.