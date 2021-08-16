Jr. Reds return to the gridiron with numbers and excitement

After missing all of the 2020 season because of COVID-19, the Calaveras Jr. Reds football program is back and running on all cylinders. With four teams full of players, the Jr. Reds have sights set on picking up plenty of victories in 2021.
The Calaveras Jr. Reds program has over 100 players and over 40 cheerleaders. But what came as a surprise to Calaveras Jr. Reds President Rob Dart was the number of new players to join the program, which included six last week.
“This year has been challenging, but it's great to see good numbers and, more importantly, getting the kids back on the football field,” Dart said. “About 30% of our kids are first-year players.”
According to Dart, there are 16 players on the junior novice team, 31 on the novice squad, 28 JV players and 24 varsity players. Having a roster of 24 brought a smile to the face of varsity head coach Quincy Dyson.
“I was worried about numbers for a little bit, but then I heard the feedback from the community saying, ‘Hey, we need to get back out on the field,’” Dyson said. “A lot of our football guys are excited to come back and we’ve got a lot of new guys in the area ready to play for our community. I was worried a little bit at the beginning because our numbers were low, but once we found out that we were going to have a complete season, more and more kids started coming.”
While all coaches are thrilled with the turnout, there have been some issues that the Jr. Reds have run into, mainly centered around equipment. Much like AMA football, the high number of players has led to scrambling to find the proper equipment for all the athletes.
“Equipment was next to impossible to find and, when we find it, it's weeks out,” Dart said. “Helmets have been the worst. The MVFL (Motherlode Valley Football League) is composed of feeder programs that truly care about one another. Amador stepped up and let us use 15 of their certified helmets. I don't know what we would have done without them, but we still need six more. We will be making a donation this year and buying several new helmets for the Jr. Buffs next year.”
On Aug. 14, the Jr. Reds competed in a preseason jamboree before the official season kicks off Saturday against AMA in Angels Camp. After having not played football for a year, Dyson wasn’t surprised that not all the players were in football shape, but he knows that’ll change the longer the season goes.
“Because of the time off, you’re going to have a little rust on you and that goes for any athlete,” Dyson said. “But I noticed that once these kids got going and got their energy going, they are ready to get back into shape and play football.”
After such a long layoff, Dyson and all the Jr. Reds coaches have started over from the beginning. They teach the proper techniques and make sure the kids understand the terminology and the rules of the game. But they also know that football, like most sports, can teach lessons that go beyond the gridiron.
“Football goes hand-in-hand with academics, and football also goes hand-in-hand with community,” Dyson said. “We want to teach these gentlemen and young ladies and everyone who is involved with our program that you represent your community both on and off the field. That’s the biggest thing that we preach to our kids.”
And after missing an entire year of football, hearing the pads once again pop is music to Dyson’s ears.
“I’m excited to see the kids out here participating in something and being active,” Dyson said. “Football is unlike any other sport. It takes anywhere from 11 to 50 people to get the job done. It goes from the water guy, to the assistant coaches and head coach, to the players and parents. I’m just happy that we are all out here and having a great time with the community.”
Dart added, “We hope that we can play a full season and try to get back to a normal way of life for these kids.”