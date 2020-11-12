Coaches Corner: Rob Hoyt

There was a time when the Columbia College basketball program was the best in California. But for years, Columbia was an afterthought and was a perennial last-place team. However, in 2013, Rob Hoyt took over as head coach and vowed to turn the program back into the powerhouse it once was.
Hoyt has stayed true to his word and over the past few years, Columbia has been consistently one of the top squads in Northern California. In the 2019-20 season, Columbia was four points away from advancing to the California Community College Athletic Association Elite 8. Since 2013, Columbia is 131-60 and 71-13 in the past three years.
Get to know Rob Hoyt:
Hometown: Sonora
High school: Sonora High School
College: Columbia College; California State University, Fresno; The United States Sports Academy
Favorite food: “Steak, baked potato and asparagus, but the asparagus needs to have some crunch to it.”
Favorite dessert: Triple peanut butter ice cream
Favorite TV show: “Entourage”
Favorite movie: “‘Die Hard.’ And, yes, it’s a Christmas movie. It’s the best Christmas movie of all time, followed by ‘Home Alone.’”
Favorite artist: Eminem
Are you superstitious? “Every game day, I’ll drive downtown Sonora on my way to the gym, even though that’s not on my way, just so I can let somebody go that’s trying to get in through traffic. And if I don’t, I’ll circle back around until somebody can go in front of me.”
First paying job: “I worked at Grocery Outlet, like, at 4 a.m. when I was in college.”
First car: “It was a 1989 Suburban. It was beat up, gray and dented.”
What’s something people don’t know about you? “I was part of the entertainment crew for the 49ers for seven years. I would run with a flag out of the tunnel.”
What’s something you are ashamed to admit? “When it comes to food, I don’t try new things. Any restaurant I go to, I get the same thing every time I go there. I won’t get anything different.”
What advice would you give to your high school self? “To stay true to your beliefs and who you are.”
Does pineapple belong on pizza? “Yes, of course it does. It tastes good. If it tastes good, then it belongs. If it doesn’t taste good, then it doesn’t belong.”
High school celebrity crush: Halle Berry
Dinner with anyone in history: Kobe Bryant
Worst first date: “I only have a best, last first date and that’s the one I had with my wife, Clara.”
Spirit animal: “A wolverine and an owl.”
What’s your favorite thing about coaching? “It’s the relationships created after they are finished playing for me.”
