Bullfrogs advance to the section championship game with sweep of Big Valley Christian
Bret Harte beat Big Valley Christian 3-0 on Tuesday in Angels Camp.

After the Bret Harte High School volleyball team beat Mariposa on Oct. 27 in the second round of the playoffs, senior Aariah Fox stood before her team and delivered a simple message.

Fox looked at her teammates and as clearly as she could say it, she told them, “I want to win a section championship.”

Bret Harte sophomore Brennen Brouillette had 31 assists on Tuesday night. 
Bret Harte senior Aariah Fox had a team-high eight kills against Big Valley Christian. 
Bret Harte's Rubi Rodriguez had four kills against Big Valley Christian. 
Aariah Fox celebrates after the Bullfrogs won a point. 
Brennen Brouillette makes a pass in the third set. 
Bret Harte junior Chase Silva goes up for one of her seven kills against Big Valley Christian. 
Bret Harte junior Sophie Bouma had four kills and 10 digs against Big Valley Christian. 
Chase Silva records a kill in the second set. 
Bret Harte's junior duo of Abbi Molina, left, and Makenna Tutthill hug after beating Big Valley Christian on Tuesday in Angels Camp. 
