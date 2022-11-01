Bullfrogs advance to the section championship game with sweep of Big Valley Christian

After the Bret Harte High School volleyball team beat Mariposa on Oct. 27 in the second round of the playoffs, senior Aariah Fox stood before her team and delivered a simple message.
Fox looked at her teammates and as clearly as she could say it, she told them, “I want to win a section championship.”
In 2021, Fox was a member of the Bret Harte team that reached the semifinal game, only to lose in three sets. Fox never forgot that moment and how it felt to watch another team celebrate advancing to the section championship game on Bret Harte’s home floor.
The pain and anguish of the 2021 loss was all the motivation that Fox needed. So, when she stood before her teammates and reminded them of the blue banner they were chasing, Fox spoke with a purpose, as she didn’t want to have the same feeling for a second straight year.
“Ever since last year, I’ve thought about us losing that game and that feeling,” Fox said. “Because it’s my senior year, I really want to take it step-by-step, and I let the team know that and we are getting there.”
Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich was within earshot of Fox’s quick speech to her teammates following the win over Mariposa. Porovich couldn't have been happier that Fox was the one who was delivering that message and she knew that every one of her players took what Fox had to say to heart.
“It is crucial at this point in the season to have seniors realize that the end is getting closer and that they step up and they vocalize what they want to see happen and that they are also willing to step up physically and lead the way to do that,” Porovich said.
It’s only fitting that it was Fox who was the one to record the final point that would send the Bullfrogs to the section championship. No. 2 Bret Harte beat No. 3 Big Valley Christian 3-0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-20) in the semifinals of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs on Tuesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
“It was a great feeling,” Fox said about watching the ball hit the floor for the 25th and final point of the third set. “It was kind of a relief that we got past that hump and now we can move forward and see where the road takes us.”
With the win over Big Valley Christian—who were the defending D6 champions—Bret Harte punched its ticket to the section championship game for only the second time in school history. The Bullfrogs reached the title game in 2017 and lost to Hilmar in three sets.
There is always a Cinderella team who comes out of nowhere and makes noise in the playoffs and that isn’t Bret Harte. From the very start of the season, the goal was to reach the section championship game. And while the Bullfrog players were thrilled to advance to the biggest game of the year, it wasn’t a shock to any of them, especially to senior libero Ashlin Arias, that they accomplished their goal.
“From the start of the season, Mrs. P(orovich) kept telling us that we were going to go to sections, and we knew that we were going to go to sections,” Arias said. “We’ve had that mindset the whole season.”
Bret Harte and Big Valley Christian weren’t total strangers heading into the semifinal game. The two teams had met earlier in the year during a preseason tournament and the Bullfrogs took two sets in the three-set match. But even though Bret Harte had some sort of idea as to what the Lions could do, that didn’t alleviate any of the nerves heading into the game.
“Obviously the nerves were there for all of us,” Fox said. “I think we had a little bit of confidence from seeing them before and I think the little bit of confidence helped us tonight. Once we got the first kill, things really settled.”
There was only a small amount of stress for the Bullfrogs in the first set. Following a kill from junior Makenna Tutthill, Bret Harte had a 9-4 lead. That advantage quickly disappeared with a 6-0 run by Big Valley Christian. The run ended with a kill from junior Chase Silva and the Bullfrogs went on to outscore the Lions 16-2 to take the opening set 25-12. During the large Bret Harte run, the Bullfrogs got four kills from Fox, two from Tutthill and senior Rubi Rodriguez, one from junior Sophie Bouma and Silva, and Silva and Arias recorded serving aces.
With a 1-0 lead, Porovich could see in her team that this was not going to be the night of any upsets in Angels Camp.
“I’m sure it gets old hearing it, but it never gets old saying that this group is special, and we knew that from the first day that we stepped into the gym this year,” Porovich said. “Tonight was the girls going out to make a statement that they are here to play, and they are going to compete and that they want the win more than anybody does.”
In the second set, the Bullfrogs were able to take advantage of a number of Big Valley Christian errors, which resulted in eight free points. Bret Harte continued to be aggressive offensively and with kills from Tutthill, Rodriguez, Fox, Bouma and Silva, along with strong passing from sophomore setter Brennen Brouillette, took the set 25-19.
Even with so much on the line and every point mattering so much, Arias made sure to continue to have fun and not let the moment take away from her joy and passion for the game.
“I feel like most of the time it’s fun because when someone gets a kill it’s just so much fun and everyone is screaming and it’s just great,” Arias said.
Fox added, “I kind of just play in the moment and the crowd really helps with that. The crowd takes my mind off the game, and it lets me, and the team have fun.”
In the third set, the 25th point couldn't come quickly enough for the Bret Harte faithful. With each point that was scored, the Bullfrogs were one step closer to reaching the section championship game. The third set was the tightest of the night and the Bullfrogs trailed at one point 18-17. Down by one, Bret Harte got a kill from Silva, gained a point with a Big Valley Christian error, got a kill from Fox, an ace from Silva and a kill from Tutthill to go up 22-18. And when that final point was needed, it was Fox who delivered the knockout punch. Bret Harte took the final set 25-20.
Brouillette finished the night with 31 assists, five digs and went 9 for 9 serving with one ace; Fox had a team-high eight kills, two assists, one ace and 20 digs; Silva had seven kills, two assists, three aces and 12 digs; Bouma had four kills, one assist, 10 digs and went 15 for 15 serving with one ace; Rodriguez had four kills and one dig; junior Abbi Molina had 10 digs and one assist; Tutthill had six kills, two blocks and one assist; and Arias had 21 digs and went 13 for 13 serving with one ace.
In order to capture the first blue banner in the history of Bret Harte volleyball, the Bullfrogs will need to beat the team who has won more section championships than any other team in the Sac-Joaquin Section. No. 1 Ripon Christian advanced to the championship game by beating No. 5 Bear River in three sets on Tuesday night.
The Knights have an overall record of 29-6 while going undefeated in the Southern League with a perfect 14-0 record. Ripon Christian has won a record 17 section championships, including the last two D5 titles. Porovich wants her team to end the year as champions and she’s glad that it will take having to defeat a powerhouse to accomplish that goal.
“Before every game when the anthem is playing, I take a moment, I close my eyes and I say a prayer that there will be no injuries with my girls and there are no injuries for the other team and I genuinely, from the bottom of my heart, pray that both teams play to the best of their abilities and may the better team win,” Porovich said. “It’s the perfect circumstance. If you want to claim a section championship, you wanna know that you didn’t get it easily and that you earned everything about it. We are excited to have that opportunity.”
Fox added, “It’s anyone’s game. Hopefully both of us play to our best because I think the game will be really good and I hope that we play as hard as we can.”
The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship game will be played on Saturday; however, the location and time has not yet been announced.
After the match, Porovich stood about 20 feet away from her team and while watching them celebrate, she began to get tears in her eyes, but a smile remained on her face. When asked about her emotions, she took a deep breath and said, “So often kids talk about the Bret Harte athlete and that programs aren’t successful and whatever else, and they are looking at some of those bigger-game sports. It’s so encouraging to see these girls come together, truly love each other, truly love the game and fight for everything that they get.”