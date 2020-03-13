Calaveras unable to solve Summerville on the links

After winning two straight matches, the Calaveras High School golf team got handed a 228-262 loss to the Summerville Bears Thursday afternoon in Sonora.
Calaveras’ Isaiah Martinez, Max Brant and Logan Salemme all carded a 51, while Bradley Fuller shot a 53 and Hannah Smith finished with a 56. Salemme was able to birdie the ninth hole on a tough par-5 as one of the highlights for Calaveras.
“Even though we lost, we played pretty good,” Calaveras head coach Rick Behler said. “We are playing more consistent this year.”
Calaveras (2-2 MLL) will not be back in action until the target date of April 1, as all Mother Lode League play in all sports has been suspended due to the coronavirus.