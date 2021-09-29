Former Bullfrog Kenny Scott has found a new home in Sonora

Kenny Scott was fully committed to play football his senior year at Bret Harte High School. Scott planned on following in the footsteps of his father and brother, who both wore the purple and gold on the Bret Harte gridiron.
After starting as a quarterback and defensive back on the varsity level as a sophomore, Scott missed his junior season, as Bret Harte did not have the numbers to field a varsity squad for the short four-game 2021 spring season.
With one year of high school ball remaining, Scott not only had his sights set on being an undisputed team leader, but he also hoped to bring the Bret Harte faithful some wins in the process.
Unfortunately for Scott, he never got the chance to wear a Bret Harte uniform again.
Over the summer, the Bullfrogs struggled to get upperclassmen to join the football program. Scott was one of three senior players who wanted to play. And with only eight junior players, head coach Kelly Osborn, along with athletic director Brian Barnett, had to make the tough decision to only field a JV team, which would include juniors, but no seniors.
Scott was suddenly a player without a team. With playing football at Bret Harte no longer an option, Scott had to quickly shift his focus elsewhere.
“It was very stressful because I wanted to play for Bret Harte,” Scott said. “But at a certain point, I realized that it wasn’t going to happen. The mood at practice was very sad and depressing because we had two or three varsity players show up. At a certain point, I knew it wasn’t going to happen and I needed to figure something out.”
After having in depth conversations with those he trusted, Scott made the decision to transfer to Sonora High School to play football. And because varsity football was not offered at Bret Harte, Scott didn’t suffer any transfer penalties and was eligible to join the team and play right away.
Although he was sad to see Scott go, Bret Harte’s Osborn knew that what was best for Scott was to join the Wildcats and compete for a starting job.
“I hurt for him,” Osborn said about Scott not getting the chance to end his high school football career in a Bret Harte uniform. “Obviously, having an athlete like that and a great kid like that, it was hard to lose his leadership. He was the No. 1 guy as far as being a leader in our program. But that’s what made it that much easier to open the door and say, ‘Kenny, you have to get out of here and get over there where you can get a chance to compete for a starting job.’ We were totally OK with doing that because he was completely dedicated. For us, we just had to make a decision that was best for Kenny.”
What was Bret Harte’s loss turned out to be Sonora’s gain. Longtime Sonora head coach Bryan Craig was happy to welcome Scott to the Wildcat family.
“You want to see every kid play football, and we have some history with Kenny Scott and his family,” Craig said. “They are Sonora boys originally, and they transferred over to Bret Harte, so it was kind of a homecoming for Kenny.”
The switch from Bret Harte to Sonora wasn’t as foreign as changing schools can be. Scott grew up in Sonora, attended Sonora Elementary School and was a Sonora Jr. Cats football player. But even though he already knew some of his new teammates and had an idea of some of the Sonora coaching staff, he still had to prove himself when he put on the Wildcat green and gold.
“It was frustrating and hard at first because at Bret Harte, they knew what I could do and they knew my skill set,” Scott said. “Coming over here, they had to learn everything about me. I felt that if I messed up, it would cost me. So, I just did what I normally do, and it worked out.”
One advantage Scott had as a quarterback was that the option offense that Sonora runs is similar to what he ran at Bret Harte. But even though he had run a variation of the option offense as a Bullfrog, learning how it’s run in Sonora required Scott to use his mental toughness, perhaps even more than his physical skills.
“It’s not an easy offense, but he’s a really smart kid and he’s extremely coachable,” Sonora’s offensive coordinator Kirk Clifton said. “He’s progressing as well as I can imagine anyone else could.”
Scott has been under center and has lined up in the slot for Sonora’s offense, but he is the starting safety on the defensive side of the ball. Craig has been impressed with Scott’s production during the preseason, which has included numerous tackles and a couple of interceptions to his name.
“Kenny came in and he worked hard from day-one,” Craig said. “He’s a really polite kid who works hard and shakes every coach’s hand after practice. He does all the right things and says all the right things, and all the kids see that. I think he fit in right away. He’s got great instincts, and he finds the ball. If it’s someone running the ball, he goes up and tackles him and he’s already got three or four picks this year. He’s a ballhawk, and that instinct is something that you just can’t coach.”
Scott went from being a leader at Bret Harte to fighting for a starting position at Sonora. But after five games in a Wildcat uniform, he has won his teammates over and feels more at home wearing a Sonora jersey.
“I’m starting to feel more comfortable,” Scott said. “I know my teammates and they’ve got my back, and I’m getting comfortable with my surroundings. Before the games, I do feel the pressure. But during the game, that doesn’t even cross my mind. It’s just go-time from there.”
Even though Scott is no longer a member of the Bret Harte football program, he still has plenty of friends, former teammates and former coaches who are rooting for him to succeed at Sonora.
“We love him and tonight (Friday, Sept. 17 in Tracy) is the only night that I haven’t texted him prior to the game, because we are playing at the same time,” Osborn said. “They (Sonora) are actually playing at the same time and they are just on the other side of town playing West High School. I wish our times would have been different. We would have taken our team over and rooted for Kenny—maybe not for the Wildcats—but we would have rooted for Kenny.”
The love and appreciation is reciprocated by Scott. Bret Harte’s JV team has played outstanding football and is 4-0. Scott couldn’t be happier to see wins come back to the Bret Harte football world.
“I love it,” Scott said about the turnaround at Bret Harte. “I love to see that program succeed. I do wish that I could be a part of it, but I think coach Osborn is doing a great job. He has rebuilt the team and they are having success, so it’s awesome to see.”
Scott still has one more big decision to make at the end of the football season. If he wants, he can transfer back to Bret Harte to play basketball and baseball again with no penalty. While he hasn’t closed the door on a Bret Harte return, right now, his only focus is winning games on the gridiron.
“I haven’t put much thought into it yet,” Scott said. “I’m just waiting to see how football goes. I’m not sure what’s going to happen.”
Regardless of where Scott ends up in the winter, he made a big sacrifice to play football, the sport he loves. He sacrificed his comfort zone, his friendships and relationships for the chance to play one more year of football.
“It speaks volumes of the kid that he is,” Clifton said. “He’s a great kid and, on top of that, he’s a really good football player. He’s fun to coach, and he works hard. You can’t ask for anybody better.”
In the middle of the summer, Scott was a football player with no place to call home. Now, he’s got a home with the Wildcats. Yet there’s a piece of his heart that will remain purple and gold.
“There’s always going to be a part of me that is a Bullfrog,” Scott said. “But for right now, I’m a Wildcat.”