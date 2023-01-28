Bret Harte wrestling goes from closing its doors in 2017 to becoming D6 section champions

STOCKTON – “Are you guys going to win the section championship tomorrow?”
That’s the question that Bret Harte High School senior wrestler Dakota Stephens was asked the night before the Bullfrogs took part in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI dual championship tournament.
With a grin on his face, Stephens replied, “Yes.”
The question was quickly repeated to Stephens.
“Seriously, are you guys going to win the section championship tomorrow?”
The second time Stephens was asked the same question, the grin left his face and his demeanor changed from having a friendly conversation to becoming as serious as possible.
Again, Stephens stuck to a one-word answer, “Yes.”
Less than 24 hours later, Stephens’ prediction came true as the Bullfrogs beat Rio Vista in the semifinals and then blasted Bear River 75-3 to capture Bret Harte’s first section championship since 1994.
Following the victory on Saturday afternoon at Lincoln High School, Bret Harte celebrated with the coveted blue banner. Teammates shared hugs and family members snapped pictures. And as the celebration began to ease up, Stephens made sure that the discussion he had one day prior wasn’t forgotten.
“I told you yesterday that we were going to win, didn’t I?” Stephens said, this time with the grin back on his face. “There was no doubt in my mind that we’d pull through and we did. I believed in these guys 100% the whole time.”
There are only six schools in the Sac-Joaquin Section who came home with a blue banner on Saturday and Bret Harte is proud to be on that very short list. But given from where Bret Harte wrestling was only a few years ago with its doors locked and program shut down, to now being section champions, is truly a remarkable turnaround.
“I wasn’t at Bret Harte at the time, but I remember hearing about how the program was dropped and I remember (older brother) Kodiak’s freshman year (2017-18) and seeing the room with maybe three guys in it,” Stephens said. “It just comes down to showing people how important it is to care.”
In January of 2020, Bret Harte hosted its first home dual in three years. But by mid-2020, COVID-19 shut down high school athletics and wrestling did not return to Bret Harte until the winter of 2021-22. Sam Whitt was just a freshman when COVID-19 was making its mark on the world and he, along with Stephens and fellow senior Alex Worth missed all of their sophomore season. Heading into his junior year, Whitt had no idea if there’d even be a program to return to, let alone one day being a section championship team.
“I would have never guessed that we’d be section champions,” Whitt said. “After Covid, I didn’t even think we’d have a team and then last year, we had a bunch of guys and it made me excited and then this year, we’ve got great talent.”
Like Whitt, head coach Damien Stephens didn’t begin the season with his sights set on capturing a blue banner. What he did do was have his team work the way champions work, and he hoped that the results would be noticeable, but even this was beyond his expectations.
“We had a lot of new kids, and we were really operating with one year of experience for most of the team,” Stephens said. “So, to have expectations of winning some kind of a championship is not reasonable, but we went in and put in effort and worked like that was the goal the whole year.”
After finishing second in the Mother Lode League with a record of 4-1, Bret Harte qualified for the section championship tournament and hoped that with an opening round victory over Rio Vista, the Bullfrogs would be in the finals for the first time since 2006, which ended in a loss to Central Catholic.
The Bullfrogs wrestled strong matches in the semifinals against Rio Vista, but perhaps the match-of-the-day came from Chris Morello. Morello had not only gone winless this season on the mat, but he had never had his hand raised in victory during his Bret Harte wrestling career. Yet in the biggest match of his life, Morello picked up a 7-3 victory in the heavyweight match and nearly captured a pin in the process.
“I’ve been working hard for the last two years and it’s just really exciting to get to experience getting a win,” Morello said.
Damien Stephens added, “The best moment for a coach is to be there for a kids first win. To see Chris sustain and endure through all the struggles he’s had for the past couple of years and to get that here to really help the team and push us into the finals was very exciting. It was well-deserved for Chris.”
With the win over Rio Vista in the semifinals, all that stood in front of Bret Harte and snapping a 29-year section championship drought was Bear River. Worth got the Bullfrogs off on the right foot by picking up a victory in the 145-pound match. Bret Harte’s Airein Gish followed with a pin in the first period of the 152-pound match.
The only match against Bear River that Bret Harte lost came in the 160-pound battle. Bullfrog Henry Hicks trailed the majority of the match but with seconds to go, looked as if he could capture a pin. Unfortunately for Hicks, time expired before he got the pin, and he took the 6-5 loss. Even though Hicks was unable to pick up the win, Damien Stephens felt his 160-pounder wrestled a great match.
“Henry did Henry things,” Stephens said. “He was close to closing that out and he’s done it several times this year and that’s exactly what we expect from him. We expect big things from Henry.”
Bullfrog Andre Engstorm picked up a pin in the first period to put Bret Harte back on track. Following Engstrom was Whitt in the 184-pound match. Whitt didn't collect a win in his first match of the day, and he knew he had to have a better performance against Bear River. Not only did Whitt put on a better show, but he also collected a pin in the first period.
“Damien told me, ‘You better do well in this next one,’ and that’s exactly what I did,” Whitt said. “I came out focused, I wrestled well and I’m happy about it.”
The dual completely shifted in Bret Harte’s favor following three consecutive forfeits. Bret Harte picked up victories in the 195-, 220-pound and heavyweight matches. Bret Harte’s Simon Akers, Krit Aok Sae-Ueng and Morello all won via forfeit. The Bullfrogs ended their day on the mat with six pins in a row, which included victories from Marcos Espejel (108 pounds), Julius Hill (115), Ryan Lee (120), Manny Bettencourt (126), Chance Kubiak (132) and Stephens (138) for the 75-3 win.
“It’s good to see these guys succeed because they are like family,” Whitt said. “They are more than just wrestlers and teammates; they are family. They put in as much work as I do and it’s amazing to see what they did today.”
Bret Harte is no longer the program that had to shut down in 2017 because of a lack of interest. No, Bret Harte is now once again a CIF Sac-Joaquin Section championship program. Damien Stephens hopes that the championship victory will not only help gain interest from current Bret Harte students who might want to join the team next year, but also show the youth grapplers that there’s something to look forward to in high school.
“I think it should help us recruit more kids and get more kids interested at the high school and hopefully at the youth level so we can sustain some success in numbers for years to come,” Stephens said. “I hope all the chapters forward are about sustaining success and adding to success and building upon success. And that success is just not on the mat, but in the classroom and out in the community.”