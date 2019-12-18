AMA grapplers compete at Tokay High School

On Dec. 8, the AMA youth wrestling team took part in its second tournament of the year, this time at Tokay High School in Lodi. Of the 25 AMA wrestlers who competed, 16 returned home with medals.
AMA got first-place finishes from Cash Day (in two separate weight brackets), Michael Brandt and Robert Grycel. Second-place finishers were Wyatt Link, Landyn Eggleston, Morgan Nelson, Ace Day, Owen Ormond, Anthony Brandt, Gabby Martinez and Emett Ormond. The third-place finishers were Bailey Guglielmetti, Brandon Quashnick, Mason Walker, Matthew Valente and Gavin Drayton.
On Dec. 15, members from the AMA team wrestled at the Oakdale Jr. Classic Tournament. Cash Day placed second in both the 7-to-8-year-old 70- and 76-pound divisions, and Drayton placed second in the 9-to-10-year-old beginner bracket. AMA has another team dual on Saturday in Tuolumne.