Rolling with the punches is a theme for Bret Harte volleyball

If the 2021 season has taught the Bret Harte volleyball team anything, it’s how to roll with the punches.
The Bullfrogs had their senior night cancelled on Oct. 14 at the very last minute and just had to roll with it. And the Bret Harte roster has not been at full strength for much of the year, and yet, the Bullfrogs continue to just roll with the punches and collect wins along the way.
Even with four players unable to suit up, the Bullfrogs were able to pick up a 3-1 victory over the Summerville Bears Tuesday night in Tuolumne. Bret Harte took the first two sets 25-17 and 25-18 before dropping the third set 25-14. The Bullfrogs put the match away in the fourth set by beating the Bears 25-13.
“We continue to learn that we can’t always control what happens to us, but we can control how we respond,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “It was good to see the girls pull together and bring home another win.”
Ashlin Arias had three serving aces, five kills and 12 digs; Bella Stafford had one ace, two kills, two digs and was 70 for 71 passing with 11 assists; senior Cierra Gilbert had four aces, four kills, six digs and was 55 for 55 passing with eight assists; junior Kenna Williams had six kills and six digs; Avila Pryor had one ace and 13 digs; senior Ally Stoy had four kills and one block; senior Trianna Jordan had seven kills, three blocks and one dig; and senior Jaycee Davey had one kill and a team-high 31 digs.
Bret Harte has clinched second place in the Mother Lode League and has only one game left to play in the regular season. The Bullfrogs wrap up league play Thursday at 6 p.m. against Calaveras in San Andreas. A win could perhaps cement a No. 2 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs, which begin Oct. 26.