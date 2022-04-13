Wyllie sisters become college teammates

Maddi Wyllie had never been teammates with her sister. The two main reasons for that are because Maddi is three years older than Alyssa “LoLo,” and the two of them play different sports.
Maddi, a 2018 Calaveras High School graduate, has spent the majority of her life on the softball diamond, while LoLo, a 2021 Calaveras High School graduate, was typically inside of a gymnasium playing volleyball and basketball.
The Wyllie sisters were both so skilled at their respective sports that they both ended up at Corban University in Oregon and one found herself playing softball and the other played basketball.
In the late winter of 2022, Maddi was getting ready for her senior year of softball, while LoLo was close to finishing her freshman season on the hardwood. LoLo figured she would be done with athletics until the summer basketball season began. That is, until she got a phone call that she never expected to receive.
With injuries on the Corban softball team becoming an issue, LoLo got a call from head coach Danyelle Huber inquiring if she’d be interested in joining the team and she would suit up that afternoon. Even though LoLo would primarily be used as a runner, the basketball standout hadn’t played in a softball game since she was 12-years old.
LoLo had heard the talk about her being asked to join the team for a number of weeks before the call from Huber was made, but she played it off as a joke and never truly expected to find herself in a Corban softball uniform.
“Part of me thought it was a joke most of the time,” LoLo said. “I was always like, ‘Yeah, I’m down, let’s do it. I can run.’ And then it became serious, and I got a call an hour before the game and then it became real.”
As for older sister Maddi, she also heard the talk about having her younger sister join the team and when that call was finally made, she was thrilled to know that for the first time in her life, she and LoLo would finally be teammates.
“It’s definitely awesome; I’m happy about it,” Maddi said. “My coach asked me about it a couple of months ago because we’ve had a lot of injuries this season and we already had small numbers to start with. She asked, ‘Has your sister ever played before?’ I said, ‘When she was like eight or nine,’ and she asked if she wanted to run for us and it was kind of a running joke and then she called my sister and said, ‘Hey, can you suit up today?’ We found her a uniform in the closet, she put it on, and she was on the field.”
LoLo had not played softball since before she was a teenager. While life on the diamond called to Maddi, the same could not be said for LoLo.
“I stopped playing because, honestly, softball was just too slow for me,” LoLo said about moving on from softball before attending Calaveras. “I had more fun playing fast-paced games and that’s why I liked basketball so much. So, going into high school, I focused on sports that I was actually interested in, which was volleyball and basketball.”
A new lease on the game
Maddi has been playing softball for the majority of her life and like most college seniors, she’s starting to feel the effects of the game. After years of countless practices, hours and hours spent on a bus going from game-to-game, late nights studying only to be up for some softball-related activity early in the morning, along with actually playing the games, has taken a toll on her body.
Aside from the normal bumps, bruises, aches, pains and scrapes that every college softball player has, Maddi has also dislocated both of her shoulders on multiple occasions and during her senior season, she played through two pulled hamstrings. Needless to say, having LoLo added to the team has given her a fresh perspective for the remainder of her collegiate playing career.
“I was kind of getting a little beaten down because my body is not working the way it used to,” Maddi said. “Freshman year me was a lot different than 22-year-old me. I feel like I have a new purpose where I can share this with her, rather than just going at it alone. It’s easier to share things than to do things by yourself. It’s given me new life on the team. It’s fun because I feel like I get to share what I love with her. I kind of feel that it’s more of passing the baton, rather than sharing the spotlight.”
Through 35 games, Maddi is hitting .290 with 29 hits, three doubles, one triple, three home runs, 12 RBIs, 17 runs scored and has only one error in the outfield on 39 attempts.
Although Maddi and LoLo grew up playing different sports, they were always one another’s biggest supporters. Maddi went to as many volleyball and basketball games as she could, even if it meant returning to San Andreas from Salem while on a break from college. And LoLo was at the majority of Maddi’s high school softball games as well as making the trip north to see her sister play in college, before enrolling at Corban in the fall of 2021.
“I really enjoyed going to her games and hyping her up and taking videos for my parents,” LoLo said. “It was a new appreciation watching her in college, especially because she kills it.”
LoLo went from sitting in the stands to sitting in the dugout overnight. Making the transition from fan to teammate was something that had to be done quickly.
“It’s definitely different because I used to be in the stands cheering for my sister, but now, I’m part of the team,” LoLo said. “Now it’s about more than just my sister and it’s an adjustment to actually be involved and to be part of the team. It’s an adjustment, but I have fun doing it and I feel like I’ve been bonding with the team.”
Learning to become a college basketball player
LoLo knew what it took to be a college athlete, as she finished her first season on Corban’s basketball team in February. Much like the softball squad, Corban’s basketball team was hit with injuries and because of that, LoLo got much more playing time than she anticipated she would for her freshman year.
“It was an interesting year because I was a freshman and I wasn’t supposed to get that many minutes,” said LoLo, who finished the year with 101 points, had 34 assists and 14 steals. “It was more about just getting a feel for it, which is how it should be in your first year. I ended up getting 30 minutes per game which was a huge blessing in disguise because although a lot of people got hurt, I got so much experience. I have the experience of a junior now, which is something that I wouldn’t have had if the season wouldn’t have gone down like that.”
And while her parents, Rob and Carol, were not able to attend every one of her basketball games, there was always one familiar face sitting courtside that brought LoLo comfort and ease.
“It was definitely good that she was there because our parents couldn’t be there for every game and I love to have someone there to be there for me,” LoLo said about Maddi being at her basketball games. “Having the comfort of knowing that she was there made me play better. Having her there was a big part of my season.”
Maddi took care of the Corban stat book for the basketball games and got as close of a view as one could get of her little sister playing college hoops.
“It was so much fun,” Maddi said. “When she’d come up to the table to check in and go into the game, we’d fist bump every time.”
Learning on the go
LoLo was in middle school the last time she played in a softball game. Now, she’s on a college softball team playing with—and against—girls who have dedicated their lives to the sport. LoLo knew that she had to take things seriously out of respect for the game, her coaches, her new teammates, and most importantly, her big sister.
“I came into it knowing that I need to take it seriously,” said LoLo, who was added to the roster only a few weeks ago and has a basketball photo as her identification on the softball website. “I know that some girls could possibly be upset that I got added to the team so late and that I haven’t played since before high school. So, I went in focused, and I do everything 110% and bring a lot of positive energy to the table and do whatever I can, without stepping in people’s way at the same time.”
Maddi knew that having her sister join the team would help the squad on the basepaths, but she also understood that there might be some questioning as to why someone who didn’t even play in a high school game would be added to the roster.
“I’m pretty respected by my teammates and they respect my coach, but we are girls and I’m sure there were some cold shoulder moments,” Maddi said. “But the girls who I am really close with, and the respect is mutual, I didn’t see any problems at all. And, she has been around the team and already knew the girls. It wasn’t like she was a complete stranger.”
The game of softball is much different than the one LoLo knew the last time she played. But instead of being intimidated by her surroundings, she is just trying to focus on getting better one day at a time.
“I haven’t really focused much on the fact that it’s a different game and that everyone is bigger, faster and stronger,” LoLo said. “I just focus on improving my skills and I really enjoy trying to progress every day and feeling successful in doing so.”
Maddi’s softball playing days are quickly coming to an end. With only a handful of games remaining on the schedule, she’s going to relish each moment and enjoy her time being teammates with her sister.
However, Maddi’s softball life isn’t close to being over. She’s currently an 18-U travel coach and hopes to continue coaching down the road. As for LoLo, she feels like this won’t be her only season on the diamond and thinks a college career as a two-sport athlete could very well be in her future.
“I’m definitely considering playing next year,” LoLo said. “I’ve talked about it with the (softball) coach, and she would love for me to come back next year. It’s just going to depend on conversations I have with my basketball coach, because I’d only be able to play softball in the spring. As long as we worked it out with both coaches, it should be doable.”