Bret Harte discovers Union Mine is as good as advertised

Heading into the second round of their own Bret Harte Basketball Tournament, the Bullfrogs knew they were taking on the most talented team they’ve seen all season in Union Mine.
For a solid portion of the first half, Bret Harte was able to hang with the talented Diamondback squad. But as the game progressed, fatigue began to be a factor and Bret Harte couldn't stick with Union Mine. Bret Harte lost to Union Mine 76-46 Friday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
“I just think that we got gassed,” Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett said. “The first quarter-and-a-half we played excellent. Then we switched to a zone to try to save some energy and we just couldn't rebound and that really hurt us in the first half.”
After a slow start to begin the opening quarter, Bret Harte started to find its groove and showed they could score against a quality defense. Junior Jaden Stritenberger scored six points and Noah Adams added four points in the first quarter. After the first eight minutes of the game, Union Mine led 20-12.
“I thought we played great in the beginning,” Barnett said. “We were a little shell shocked the first couple of possessions and then we got a couple of scores.”
Bret Harte’s scoring slowed down in the second quarter and the Diamondbacks began to hit shots from downtown. But the Bullfrogs continued to battle and following a 3-point basket from senior Kenny Scott, only trailed 28-20. For the second quarter in a row, Bret Harte scored 12 points and Union Mine countered with 20. At halftime, Bret Harte trailed 40-24.
The Bullfrogs only got eight points in the third quarter and the Diamondbacks scored 18. In the fourth quarter, Bret Harte scored 14 points, but still ended up losing by 30.
Stritenberger led Bret Harte with 12 points; Carston Weidmann scored 10; Scott finished with nine points; Bradey Tutthill scored five; Adams had four points; Trent scored three points; Jonah Melton scored two; and Cooper Oliver scored one in the loss.
“Right now we still have some guys who aren’t used to playing as many minutes, but we are playing basketball the best as we can with what we have with only nine guys,” Barnett said.
Bret Harte will take on Del Campo for third place at 3 p.m., Saturday in Angels Camp.