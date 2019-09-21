By hook or by crook, Calaveras beats Bradshaw Christian

SACRAMENTO – Senior quarterback Nolan Dart didn’t have a game that many quarterbacks would be proud of. The Calaveras High School signal caller was 1 for 2 for four yards. He carried the ball twice and totaled only three yards. Offensively, Calaveras’ quarterback wasn’t a factor.
But on defense, that’s a different story.
Dart came up big with the game on the line and intercepted a pass with under a minute to play as Calaveras was holding onto a slim 2-point lead. Dart also intercepted a pass in the first half and returned it for a touchdown. And if that wasn’t enough, he had seven tackles and blocked a PAT, which turned out to be one of the biggest plays of the night.
Behind Dart’s clutch defensive play and a strong first half, Calaveras improved its record to 2-2 with a 21-19 road victory over the Bradshaw Christian Pride Friday evening.
Friday’s clash with Bradshaw Christian was a Dr. Jeckle and Mr. Hyde performance. In the first half, Calaveras’ defense forced four turnovers and limited the Pride to 107 yards and zero points. Offensively, Calaveras found the end zone twice and Dart’s pick-six gave Calaveras a 21-0 lead.
But after halftime, Calaveras had trouble getting off the field defensively, and staying on the field offensively. In the second half, Calaveras gained a total of only 54 yards on 16 plays and were held scoreless.
“I saw heads hanging and that’s very disappointing,” Calaveras head coach Doug Clark said.
Heads weren’t hanging in the first half and Calaveras’ defense lit the spark that the offense needed. With 7:54 remaining in the opening quarter, Calaveras senior Jonny Lozano fell on a Bradshaw Christian fumble, which gave the offense possession on the Calaveras 28.
Following the fumble, sophomore Jake Hopper ripped off a 66-yard run, which is the longest of his short varsity career. Hopper was caught from behind at the 4-yard line.
“My coaches told me to stay low and drive through the line and I did that,” Hopper said. “My line gave me an open hole and I took it and I just thought that I had to run for my life. For a second I could hear someone behind me, but I just kept running as fast as I could.”
Junior Clayton Moore capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run. Senior Andrew Celli made the PAT and with 5:16 left in the first quarter, Calaveras led 7-0.
Calaveras’ defense was back on the field for only a moment, as for the second drive in a row, the Pride coughed up the ball and this time, senior Zeke Martinez picked up the fumble. Unlike the previous turnover, this one didn’t end in points. That being said, just like the previous two Bradshaw Christian drives, a fumble occurs and once again, Martinez fell on the ball.
With the ball deep in Bradshaw Christian territory, Calaveras was looking at a fourth-and-5 on the 25-yard line. Lozano’s number was called and the track star was able to get to the corner and use his speed to find the end zone. With 9:36 left in the first half, Calaveras led 14-0.
Lozano’s run was the last offensive touchdown Calaveras got, but it wouldn't be the last time a Calaveras player found the end zone. With 2:21 left in the first half, Dart came down with a tipped pass and went the other way for a 35-yard touchdown.
“He definitely had a step on me and I saw that it was a slant, so I fired forward and hopefully I could stop him from catching it,” Dart said. “Then I saw the pass was high and I took a step back. He tipped it and I was able to catch it.”
The half came to an end with a sack by Caleb Bennett and Calaveras had a commanding 21-0 lead.
“The defense played lights-out,” Clark said of the first half performance from his defensive unit. “And in the second half, I don’t think they played horrible. We had a couple of bad breaks here and there and a couple of penalties. Overall, defensively, I’m very pleased.”
Up by 21, Calaveras had the chance to put the game away, but that didn’t happen. Calaveras’ defense forced a turnover on downs, but the offense responded with a three-and-out. The Pride then went on a 60-yard drive which ended with a 10-yard touchdown pass. Following the score, Calaveras fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Bradshaw Christian took over on the Calaveras 23.
“We kept putting our heads down every time we messed up and it resulted in Bradshaw Christian getting more momentum,” Lozano said.
Calaveras appeared to have forced another turnover on downs, but a roughing the passer penalty gave the Pride new life and on the next play, scored from 13 yards out. Dart blocked the PAT, which kept Calaveras’ lead at 21-13 with 1:01 to play in the third quarter.
“You can’t get mad at each other,” Dart said. “We were getting down on the little things and that can’t happen. Sometimes mistakes happen and you have to roll with the punches.”
With no offensive momentum, Calaveras was forced to punt the ball away and it was obvious that the Pride started to believe they could win the game. With some help from Calaveras penalties, Bradshaw Christian moved down to the Calaveras goal line. A quarterback sneak with 6:11 cut the Calaveras lead to 21-19. But because of Dart’s blocked PAT, the Pride had to go for a 2-point conversion, which was unsuccessful.
Calaveras got the ball back and for the first time in the second half, put a strong drive together. Moore had back-to-back runs of 12 and 13 yards, which helped chew time off the clock. The drive stalled with two minutes left in the game and Dart punted the ball away, which was downed at the Bradshaw 5-yard line.
The Pride moved the ball up the field and with each yard they gained, a winning field goal attempt became more and more of a reality. Calaveras’ defensive line, which in the first half dominated the Pride’s offensive line, was starting to slow down, as a result of Bradshaw Christian running 59 plays, which was 13 more than Calaveras.
“It was definitely a big, tough fight tonight.” junior defensive linemen Billy Blevens said about the battle in the trenches. “We definitely got tired and it was tough coming back to the line after they ran so many plays and then started throwing.”
The Pride got into Calaveras territory and were just one big play away from getting within field goal range. But Dart made the play that the defense needed with his second interception of the night, which sealed the win for Calaveras.
Hopper led Calaveras in rushing with 108 yards on 14 attempts. Moore had one touchdown and 67 yards. As a team, Calaveras rushed for 216 yards on 41 attempts. Defensively, Calaveras forced five turnovers, which makes it eight in the past two games.
After the team left the field and went into the dressing room, there weren't many smiles amongst the Calaveras players. They knew how close they had come from letting one slip away.
“I’m glad it’s a win, but I’m still a little disappointed,” Lozano said.
Clark added, “We knew coming in that Bradshaw was a tough team and hats off to them. But a lot of the second half was self-inflicted wounds. But, I’m not taking anything away from Bradshaw.”
Junior varsity
Calaveras’ JV team lost to Bradshaw Christian 20-6 Friday night. Calaveras’ only score came on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Dominic Boitano to Cody Batterton. Calaveras fumbled the ball four times, including once inside the Bradshaw Christian 5-yard line. Calaveras is now 0-3.