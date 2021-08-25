Déjà vu: Another three-set sweep for Bullfrogs

HUGHSON – For the second time in as many days, the Bret Harte High School volleyball team walked off the court without having been dealt a loss in any set. After knocking off the Liberty Ranch Hawks in three sets Tuesday evening in Angels Camp, the Bullfrogs turned around and had a repeat performance on the road against the Hughson Huskies.
Bret Harte picked up its fifth win of the season by sweeping Hughson in three sets 25-20, 25-15 and 25-23.
“It definitely boosts our confidence a lot, but it also builds our strength and momentum throughout each game and we carry that from our last game and move it on to our next,” Bret Harte senior Jaycee Davey said about winning back-to-back matches without losing a set.
Typically, during the Mother Lode League season there are games every Tuesday and Thursday. With a day off in between contests, Bret Harte would have a chance to work on things in practice in preparation for its next game. However, playing back-to-back games prevented the Bullfrogs from fixing any mistakes from Tuesday’s game. But not having a day to work on things didn’t seem to bother the Bullfrogs or head coach Jacey Porovich.
“Back-to-back games are not always ideal, but my commitment to these girls and this season was to schedule as many games as I could, regardless of how they fell during the week,” Porovich said. “Ending in three last night and three tonight, I like it because it’s building endurance in the girls. Even though we are ending early, they are still playing through some tiredness.”
While Wednesday’s contest was not the first the Bullfrogs have had away from the friendly confines of their own gym, it was the first that was not in a tournament setting. For the first time in the 2021 season, Bret Harte was the visiting team and not only had to battle the Huskies, but also the hometown fans.
“It almost makes you work harder,” Davey said about being the road squad. “I want to prove that we are here for a reason.”
The opening set was close the majority of the way. The Bullfrogs got early kills from sophomore Chase Silva and junior Aariah Fox, along with serving aces from Fox and CJ DesBouillons. With Bret Harte trailing by one, the Bullfrogs put together a 7-0 run, which featured kills from senior Ally Stoy, Fox and junior Kenna Williams. Bret Harte took the opening set 25-20.
Of the three sets played Wednesday night, the second set was the only one that was relatively lopsided. With the score tied 9-9, Bret Harte powered its way to a 9-1 run. During the run, the Bullfrogs got two blocks for points from Stoy, two aces from Fox and a kill from Williams. Hughson was able to cut the deficit to 19-14, but that’s as close as the Huskies got to the Bullfrogs in the second set. Bret Harte won the set 25-15 after a kill from Fox, an ace by DesBouillons and a Hughson error.
A combination of strong Hughson play and a lackadaisical Bret Harte performance almost cost the Bullfrogs the third set. Bret Harte had a 14-9 lead, but Hughson started to find its groove and quickly went on an 8-0 run to go ahead 17-14.
During the run, Porovich made the decision to not call a timeout, as she wanted to see how her players would perform when momentum wasn’t on their side.
“It’s preseason and I told the players on the court that this is one of those moments that I needed them to show me how they would respond when things got tough,” Porovich said.
The Bullfrogs stopped the bleeding and after a block from Stoy, tied the set 17-17. Hughson got some separation with a 4-0 run, but the Bullfrogs once again battled back and tied things at 22-22. Trailing 23-22, Bret Harte put the set and match away by going on a 3-0 run to collect the 25-23 victory.
“It’s definitely a reminder that we need to keep pushing through all of our sets, no matter how much we are leading by,” Davey said about the third set. “We need to keep pushing through and keep using the same energy throughout the game, no matter what.”
Sommer good had eight digs; Silva had three kills and four digs; Cierra Gilbert had seven assists and five digs; Fox had three kills and four digs; DesBouillons had one ace and three digs; Stoy had one kill and four blocks; Williams had two kills; and Davey was 14 for 14 serving with one ace and had a team-high 21 digs.
After winning two straight, Porovich likes what she has seen from her players and feels confident with Mother Lode League play starting next week.
“Some years you have volleyball players and some years you have athletes,” Porovich said. “This group is a solid combination of both of them. And with that athletic mindset, I trust that these girls are going to bear down when things get tight.”
Junior varsity
Bret Harte’s JV team won its second match of the season by beating Hughson 25-14 and 25-9 Wednesday afternoon. Adalynn Sturm had seven assists on 20 sets; Sophia Bouma had two kills on six attacks, had six aces on 10 serves and finished with 14 digs; and Abigail Molina had three kills on seven attacks.