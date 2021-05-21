Bullfrogs find stroke with back-to-back link wins
Enterprise photo by Guy Dossi

The Bret Harte Bullfrog golf team was able to pick up back-to-back victories on the links with wins over Amador and Summerville.

On Tuesday, Bret Harte held on for a three-stroke victory over Amador (5-5 Mother Lode League), 249-252 at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp. RJ Oatts and senior Kieran Rymple each led the Bullfrogs by shooting a 44; freshman Chance Herndon shot a 46; freshman Troy Dragomanovich carded a 56; and senior Karol Okulski finished with a 59. Amador’s Macade Rice earned medalist honors by shooting a 39.

Two days later, Bret Harte went to Sonora and knocked off the Summerville Bears (0-10 MLL) 256-273. Rymple shot a 45; Herndon finished with a 47; Oatts carded a 53; Okulski took four strokes off his previous score and finished with a 55; and Dragomanovich shot a 56. Summerville’s Jaden Brocchini shot a match-low 42.

Bret Harte (4-6 MLL) has two matches remaining in the 2021 season. On May 27, the Bullfrogs will host Argonaut (9-0 MLL) at Greenhorn Creek Resort and will finish the year June 1 at home against the Sonora Wildcats (6-3 MLL). Both matches begin at 3 p.m.

