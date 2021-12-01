Bear Creek hands Bullfrogs their first loss of the year

The Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team suffered their first loss of the season in their third game. Bret Harte lost to Bear Creek 5-0 Wednesday night on the road.
Bear Creek scored twice in the first half and added three more goals in the final 40 minutes. Bret Harte’s offense was unable to put anything into the back of the net all evening.
“I was honestly really proud of our defense and our keeper,” Bret Harte head coach Jessica Bowman said. “We kept our heads up and played up to their level as best as humanly possible.”
Bret Harte (1-1-1) will try to get back into the win column, as it hosts Buhach Colony at 5:45 p.m., Friday at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.