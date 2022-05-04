Longtime teacher, coach honored with Avery Middle School track and field dedication

With the late-afternoon sun starting to set and shadows beginning to creep over the brand-new Avery Middle School artificial field and all-weather running track, Ed Martin stood behind a podium with a microphone in his hand facing a large group of people.
Martin looked at the friendly faces who were there to see him honored, as the track and field was officially dedicated to the longtime teacher and coach and he remarked with a grin, “I feel like I’m actually getting to attend my own funeral, so this is kind of interesting,” which resulted in laughter from those in attendance.
Avery Middle School has a new all-weather track and an artificial field, which will be open to the public seven days a week beginning in June. And the track and field was dedicated to Martin on April 28, who retired from teaching at Avery Middle School in 2020.
“We dedicate this track and field to Ed Martin to honor the gifts and talents he gave to VUSD (Vallecito Union School District) and Avery Middle School over a wonderful career and to recognize a legacy that deserves to be remembered and reflected upon for years to come,” Avery Middle School principal Scott Nicotero said.
Martin was a three-sport athlete while at Sonora High School, but he initially had no interest in running track. Martin figured he’d spend his time on the football field and basketball court. It wasn’t until he had a very quick conversation with legendary coach Rick Francis that he joined the Sonora track team.
“Rick Francis said, ‘Ed, you’re going out for track now,’ and this was the '70s, so we never really said ‘No,’ to anybody, so I ran track for four years,” Martin said.
After graduating from Sonora High in 1976, Martin played basketball and ran track at Modesto Junior College for two years before attending California State University, Fresno, where he got a degree in journalism. Martin was a photojournalist for 10 years before becoming a teacher. In 1994, Martin began working at the new Avery Middle School and he stayed there for 26 years.
“I’m lucky to have worked at a school that accepted me so well and where I lasted for almost 30 years with a group of people who were so lovely to me the whole time,” Martin said. “It was my second family here with the administration, the teachers and the students.”
Martin was a sixth-grade teacher, but also coached everything he could. When former superintendent Jim Frost walked into Martin’s room for the first time, he couldn’t believe how much respect he had from his students and how much Martin cared about those he was teaching.
“Ed Martin is an extremely gifted individual,” Frost said while speaking at the dedication ceremony. “Not only as a teacher, but as a mentor and just as a good person. Every time I walked in or out of his classroom, he had 100% of the kids’ attention, 100% of the time. He was just magnetic with the way he taught and with his relationship with the kids.”
Tom Eising worked with Martin for many years at Avery Middle School and he echoed the remarks of Frost, saying, “I’ve never talked to a kid who had you as a teacher or coach who didn’t speak of you with huge admiration and the utmost respect. Mr. Martin, you are quite simply the best and this dedication is well-deserved.”
The dedication ceremony had a number of speakers, but perhaps none had more heartfelt words than Patti Johnson, who said to Martin, “Your name isn’t on that plaque just because you are one of the greatest track coaches. It could also be on the floor in the gym for all the years that you put in as a basketball coach. It could be on the volleyball net for all the years you devoted to volleyball. And could be above your classrooms because you were a wonderful teacher … You’re not just on that plaque because of track. You’re not on that plaque for basketball, for volleyball, or for being such a fun and enthusiastic team member for other teachers here at this school. You’re on that plaque because you are a good person with a huge heart and that shows in every single thing that you do.”
Although Martin is no longer a full-time teacher, he still is close to track and field. He coaches the jumpers at Bret Harte High School and having him as part of the track and field staff has been a rewarding experience for head coach Jon Byrnes.
“Honestly, it feels like an unfair advantage,” Byrnes said. “He’s quite a human being. He’s knowledgeable and the kids love him, and they relate. As every coach knows, it’s not just X’s and O’s and the knowledge base, but it’s getting the kids out there and enjoying what they are doing and that’s what Ed does for the kids.”
When Martin went up to speak, he got a standing ovation from those in attendance, which included friends, family, former coworkers, former students and Bret Harte track and field athletes. Before Martin put the microphone down, he left those who came to the ceremony with his final thoughts about his years teaching and coaching at Avery Middle School.
“It was my mom who told me, ‘If you have a job that never feels like work, then you have the best job in the world,’” Martin said. “That was always how I felt about working here.”