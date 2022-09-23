Calaveras volleyball picks up a comfortable win over Argonaut

For the first time since Mother Lode League play began, the Calaveras High School volleyball team had a relaxing, stress-free night. The match wasn’t decided in the final set and there was no moment where the players needed to collect their thoughts and focus on the task at hand.
No, it was a clean 3-0 victory and that’s exactly what Calaveras needed after some tough matches as of late. Calaveras improved to 5-2 in the Mother Lode League standings after beating Argonaut 3-0 (25-19, 25-2, 25-15) on Thursday night in Jackson.
“The team did well playing confidently and kept the momentum,” Calaveras head coach Rebecca Conley-Elliott said. “They did well applying things that we have been working on in practice. They did well serving tough in the seams and being strategic about hitting their serving targets. They also were aggressive at the net. I am proud that they found a way to come together to push on the gas and apply pressure to the other side.”
Junior Lilly Butler finished the night with two kills and one ace; senior Madyson Bernasconi had four kills and five aces; senior Cassidy Black had three assists; senior Laney Koepp had three kills, two assists, seven aces and 10 digs; senior Kyra Saiers had three kills, 24 assists, five aces and three digs; junior Kaylee Ewing had seven kills and four digs; senior Jordynn Petersen had six kills, one assist and one ace; junior Ginger Scheidt had one kill, one ace and two digs; senior Maya Miller had two kills; and junior Izzy Tapia had four kills, one block and one dig. As a team, Calaveras collected 20 serving aces.
Calaveras will return to the floor on Sept. 27 to take on Amador in Sutter Creek and then will host Sonora on Sept. 29 at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas. Sonora is currently undefeated in Mother Lode League play.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.