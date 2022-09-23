Calaveras volleyball picks up a comfortable win over Argonaut
For the first time since Mother Lode League play began, the Calaveras High School volleyball team had a relaxing, stress-free night. The match wasn’t decided in the final set and there was no moment where the players needed to collect their thoughts and focus on the task at hand.

No, it was a clean 3-0 victory and that’s exactly what Calaveras needed after some tough matches as of late. Calaveras improved to 5-2 in the Mother Lode League standings after beating Argonaut 3-0 (25-19, 25-2, 25-15) on Thursday night in Jackson.

