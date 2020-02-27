Wild West Bass Trail makes its way to New Melones Reservoir for memorable weekend competition

As I look out across the vast, clear water, it occurs to me how fortunate I am to be able to call this home. New Melones Reservoir is one of the most gorgeous bodies of water in California and I’m not the only one that thinks this fondly of it.
During the drought years, Melones was nearly forgotten about. But now that it is stable and has been holding an abundant amount of water for the last few years, many anglers and fishing organizations have grown to love it.
The Wild West Bass Trail, which is one of the largest circuits on the West Coast, is one that has shown a heightened interest in our local lake. They held an event on our beautiful waters last year and had nothing but praise to speak of Melones and the community.
They enjoyed the experience so much, they’re coming back for more. In fact, this year they’ve scheduled two events, one being the Team Tournament of Champions, which is scheduled for May, while the other being a Pro/Am event that’s taking place this weekend.
The Pro/Am format is one where a professional angler with a boat is paired with an amateur angler who doesn’t own, or chooses not to fish from their boat. The two fish together, but not as a team and not against each other. The divisions are split to where the professionals compete against the professionals and the amateurs versus the amateurs. Each day will have a new pairing to keep things fair and interesting.
On Wednesday, a field of approximately 150 professional anglers and 150 amateur anglers had two official days of practice. Friday will be the first day of competition and Saturday is the second. On these first two days, the competitors will be trying to catch the biggest five fish a day as possible. Striving to be in the top 10 after the second day is the first goal to conquer. For those who perform well and do make it into this elite group of 10, they will get to go out for a third and final day on Sunday and compete for the title.
It appears they could not have picked a better time, as the weather is perfect and the fishing is sure to be good. It is spring and the bass are transitioning to shallow water, so we can expect to see some big fish being caught and brought to the scales.
This is a great organization and a big event in the world of bass fishing and for our local community. The weighing of the fish will start around 3 p.m. each day and can be a fun spectacle to attend. Head on down to the lake to enjoy its beauty and to see how these anglers fair each day.
John Liechty is the owner of Xperience Fishing Guide Service in Angels Camp. Contact John at 743-9932.